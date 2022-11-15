Good food and fellowship were in abundance Sunday during the second annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner hosted by Anointed Grace Ministries at the George Washington Carver Community Center.
Last year the ministry handed out around 250 meals, according to founder Angelita Jackson, who said that the ministry was fast on their way Sunday afternoon to beating last year’s record.
“Thanksgiving is something special, its important for all of us to come together every year and really be thankful for what we have,” Jackson said.
The event featured free Thanksgiving meals for the community, available both to dine-in as well as to go. Meals included turkey, stuffing, green beans, rolls, cranberry sauce, corn and even a choice from a wide range of desserts.
According to Jackson, the work is done entirely by a team of around 10 volunteers, lead by Beverly James, who did the majority of the cooking for the hundreds of meals handed out during Sunday’s event.
“She is amazing, and she loves to cook, so everything is delicious,” Jackson said.
Jackson said that the event was part of the ministries larger goal of serving the needs of the community, which began with the group’s work during the COVID-19 pandemic where they offered community meals, school meals for children and more to help the community get through the tough economic time.
Last year the event even offered meal delivery, for those who were still unable to leave their homes due to risk of infection. This year, the group looked to expand the number of people they were able to feed through the annual event.
“This won’t be the last thing we do either, we are going to have out toy drive again this year as well, so we will be collecting toys soon, we still have afterschool tutoring, and out sensation seniors on Thursdays,” Jackson said.
Anointing Grace Ministries hosts its sensational seniors event every Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the center, where they offer exercise, bingo, dominos, music, food and more to seniors ages 50 and up.
The ministry also holds after school tutoring Monday through Thursday at 3:30 p.m.
The ministry will also be hosting computer classes at the end of this month, including excel classes, beginners computer classes and web design. The center is also planning to host sewing classes, as well as a Christmas celebration planned for Dec. 4 this year.
More information on upcoming events or how to get involved with the ministry is available by contacting the group at (903) 930-8325.