The Michelson Museum of Art took home third place in the Mitchell A. Wilder Publication Design award at the Texas Association of Museums annual meeting and conference recently.
The award was given for design of an invitation to the September 2021 opening reception of Legcy, an exhibition of new acquisitions by the late Gloria Kronenberg.
The invitation was designed by Dinora Harris, Creative Director of the Michelson Museum of Art. The award “is given to the highest standards of graphic design and media production centering on how museums project a graphic identity in the communications pieces they produce for their audiences,” according to the museum.
“To be recognized by our colleagues statewide is a great honor for the Michelson Museum of Art,” Harris said. “For me personally, to learn from the best in Texas on how we can serve our community better is an amazing opportunity.”
Harris was selected to receive a scholarship to attend the upcoming 2022 American Alliance of Museums annual meeting in Boston.