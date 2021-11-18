Members of the Marshall Music Club met with the community at the Marshall Public Library to perform its annual Parade of American Music on Wednesday.
Music Club President Brenda Ford said that the Parade of American Music is a way to celebrate American music and composers, as well as give homage to those who came before us.
Members of the Marshall Music Club, as well as outside performers, performed music from throughout America’s history.
“We are here to celebrate American music, American composers, and the oral traditions passed down through the generations,” Ford said.
Members of the band Vintage III, Melina Boyd, Halle Biery and Billy Earl Pool all performed together during the show, including classic songs like “Moonlight Serenade,” “Tuxedo Junction” and “Sentimental Journey.”
Keaton Bradbury also performed a number of songs for those gathered at Wednesday’s event, including “My Heroes Have Always Been Cowboys” by Willie Nelson.
Additionally, music club member April McClaskey read the poem “Let Us Be Thankful” written by Gladis Ford, President Brenda Ford’s mother-in-law.
Mayor Amy Ware was present at Wednesday’s event and read a proclamation officially naming November American Music Month in Marshall. Ware presented the proclamation to the music club during the event.
Ford also announced during the meeting that the organization was planning a holiday caroling event, called Marshall Sign Carols, for Dec. 17 at Memorial City Hall.
She said that the event will run from 6 to 8 p.m., and is open to the public. Community members can come and join together with music club members to listen to and even sing along with the classic holiday music.