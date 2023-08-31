A Marshall native known as the “Grandmother of Juneteenth” will be inducted into the Texas Women’s Hall of Fame, Gov. Greg Abbott’s office announced this week.
Opal Lee, born in Marshall and a 1952 Wiley graduate, led the charge in championing efforts to make Juneteenth nationally recognized as a federal holiday. Lee is among a total of eight women who will be honored with induction into the Hall of Fame in a ceremony Nov. 9 in Austin.
According to the governor’s office, “The Texas Women’s Hall of Fame was established in 1984 by the Governor’s Commission for Women to recognize the achievements of Texas women.” The Hall of Fame is located at Texas Women’s University in Denton.
“The Texas Women’s Hall of Fame recognizes and celebrates remarkable Texas women not only for their individual achievements but also for their contributions to building an even stronger Texas of tomorrow,” said Gov. Abbott in a statement. “I am honored to welcome these accomplished women as inductees. Nominated by their fellow Texans, they have exceled in business, community service, philanthropy, public service, science, sports, and more. What unites them is the difference they have made for others. Women of vision, tenacity, and generosity, they are an inspiration for the next generation of leaders who will follow them. Cecilia and I thank these distinguished honorees for their enduring contributions to the future of this great state.”
Lee was selected for her civic leadership, her advocacy to promote Juneteenth’s history and “for her perseverance in promoting a message of unity and understanding.”
The Juneteenth holiday, June 19, marks the day in 1865 when slaves in Texas finally learned that the Civil War had ended and slavery had been abolished. The news, which was delivered in Galveston by Union soldiers, came two and a half years after President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation, which was issued in 1862 and became official Jan. 1, 1863.
President Joe Biden signed the holiday into law in 2021.
Lee, a great-great-grandmother, decided in 2016 that she’d personally trek from Fort Worth to Washington, D.C. to bring attention to the mission. With the support of her church and family, she assembled a team to assist with her walking campaign and launched a change.org petition, soliciting support in her desire to see the national recognition of a day to celebrate “Freedom for All.”
In her petition, Lee shared that she believed Juneteenth could be a unifier because it recognizes the fact that slaves didn’t free themselves but had help from Quakers along the Underground Railroad, abolitionists — both Black and white like Frederick Douglass and William Lloyd Garrison — soldiers and many others who gave their lives for the freedom of the enslaved.
The celebration of Juneteenth has always been close to her heart, starting as a child growing up in Marshall, Lee said in an interview with the News Messenger in March 2023.
“In Marshall, on Juneteenth, we’d go to the county fairground. Oh, it would be full of music and food, there would be ballgames and food, and speeches and food, and food and food and food,” she said. “But when I came to Fort Worth, people just sort of celebrated in their backyards with their family and their friends.”
Lee said the movement to make the observance a national holiday had already begun with the late Rev. Ronald V. Myers Sr., who founded the original National Juneteenth Observance Foundation.
“Mind you, Dr. Ronald Myers had been instrumental in having Juneteenth celebrations in 43 states. And I think some of ‘Doc’ rubbed off on me,” she chuckled. “He passed on, but I was determined to have Juneteenth a national holiday; and so, I guess I took up the mantle.”
“And I tell people, anybody’s grandma would’ve done it, you know,” she said.
... “I thought that if a little old lady in tennis shoes was walking from Fort Worth to Washington, D.C., that’s 1,400 miles, somebody would take notice,” she said. “And so, to walk two and a half, 2.5 miles each time was to symbolize that the enslaved didn’t know they were free for two and a half years.”