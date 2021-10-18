The Noon Optimist Club of Marshall met on Oct. 13 in Hutchins Hall of the Cumberland Presbyterian Church to enjoy Domino’s Pizza with the Young Texans for October: Skylar Smith and Travis Bister. President Julie Brock called on Optimist Le Ila Dixon to lead in prayer, following which she led in the pledge to the flag and the Optimist Creed.
Julie welcomed our guests to the meeting and explained that in all there will be 18 Young Texans selected this year, two each month. At the year-end senior awards assembly, three young women and three young men will be randomly selected to receive $500 grants, which they may use in any way that they choose.
Optimist Julie then introduced Travis Bister as October’s Young Texan. His favorite subjects are biology and chemistry, and his favorite teachers are Marshall High School band director Mark Windham and assistant band director Christian Gullen. His grade point average is 5.15, and he serves as the drum major of the Big Red Pride marching band. When the band is not marching, he plays the tenor saxophone and he is also very active in the Boy Scouts, where he is “one merit badge away” from achieving Eagle Scout rank.
Travis is active in St. Joseph Catholic Church, where he is involved with the Knights of Columbus. The Squires is the K.C. youth group for boys, and Travis is their chief. One of his fond memories is of a lock-in at the K.C. hall, where they enjoyed food, fellowship and swimming at the end of the summer.
Among his interests are the National Honor Society, video games and music. He especially enjoys working with kids, and for three summers he served as a volunteer for the Boys and Girls Club of the Big Pines. Travis is employed part-time at Jucy’s Taco.
Because of his personal experience of the benefits of pediatric medicine, that field is the focus of his career goals. He plans on attending Rice University (the University of Texas is second option). With a degree in biochemistry under his belt, he then plans to go on to the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania to become a pediatric endocrinologist. When asked about his choice of Perelman, he attributes his interest to the fact that the school has a focus on pediatric medicine. Also, he has “a host of family” in the Northeast and expects to enjoy visiting with them while he is in school.
To his parents, Tim and Jennifer Bister, he says “Thank you for pushing me to do the best I can and caring about my success, as well as praising me when I do succeed.”
Julie then yielded the floor to Skylar Smith, Young Texanne for the month. Skylar’s favorite subjects are “any of the sciences and agriculture,” and her favorite teachers are all in the Agriculture Department: Jessica Shadix, Luke Shadix, Lacee Franke and Dellen Seals. (Luke teaches welding, which Skylar has not actually taken, but Luke has been a great help to her nonetheless and “shown her many things.”)
Skylar’s grade point average is 5.4, and her extracurricular activities include the Future Farmers of America, the National Honor Society, University Interscholastic League and the Interact Club. She loves to show livestock and be a part of FFA competition teams. She is president of the local FFA chapter and secretary of the district. She has received her Texas FFA Lonestar Degree (Level 1 Certified Veterinary Assistant), exhibited swine at the Houston Livestock Show and has attended the Texas A&M Veterinary Enrichment Camp.
As a veterinary assistant at All Cypress Veterinary Hospital, she has been active in caring for animals, large and small. Last year they cared for a pig whose back legs were paralyzed. While they were never able to determine the exact cause for the paralysis, due to their care the pig got better and finally recovered its mobility. She noted that in addition to the dogs and cats, they have cared for birds and a tortoise.
Skylar is already pre-admitted to Texas A&M University, where she will pursue a degree in animal science and later become a board-certified veterinarian.
In a personal message to her parents, Doug and Rhonda Smith, she says: “Thank you for everything. You guys have been my biggest supporters and my rock through everything that I have done. Without y’all, I am not sure I would have been able to get through it all. I am truly blessed to be able to be called your daughter.”
For our good news this week, Optimist Le Ila Dixon shares a story particularly appropriate for Skylar’s chosen profession. It details a Minnesota high schooler with a passion for disabled animals who has made giving them mobility her mission. Two years ago, after studying some YouTube tutorials followed by a process of trial and error, 16-year-old Shaine Kilyun embarked on the enterprise of making hand-crafted pet wheelchairs for animals in need.
More than mere creature comfort, the mobility devices Kilyun manufactures in her spare time are changing furry lives for the better, and even saving animals that might otherwise be put down.
“I just love animals, and I wanted to make a difference somehow,” Kilyun told FOX9. she said. “I’ve saved a few lives, and I really hope to save more.”
Since launching Wheelies Dog and Cat Wheelchairs that offers “custom, handmade and low-cost wheelchairs for specially-abled dogs, cats & pets,” Kilyun has only charged for the cost of her materials.
The savings are often substantial — $300 for one of her creations versus $1,000 for similar devices for large-breed dogs from more traditional sources.
To date, the tireless teen has put together close to a dozen front-support, full-support, and back-support models, depending on the animal’s particular needs and has designed mobility devices for everything from a tiny chihuahua in Ohio to a Great Dane in Oregon.
In addition to dogs and cats, she’s also come up with a one-of-a-kind locomotion aid for a hedgehog. Next on her drawing board? A purpose-built duck-mobile.
As was her hope from the beginning, Kilyun has expanded her outreach to include shelter pets. She met one of her latest clients, Scooter, a paraplegic pup who came to the U.S. from Saudi Arabia via the Home For Life Animal Sanctuary, an organization that offers a chance for life to pets that might be considered unadoptable.
Lisa Leverdiere, who works with the nonprofit, notes that in times like these when it’s difficult to raise money, Kilyun’s efforts are especially appreciated.