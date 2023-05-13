The City of Marshall gave its OK for parks and recreation officials to move forward in applying for a grant through Blue Cross Blue Shield, which if approved, would go towards funding a new fitness center in Marshall.
Randy Pritchard presented on the item to council during the regularly scheduled meeting on Thursday, where he received unanimous approval from councilmembers to move forward and apply for the $50,000 grant.
Blue Cross Blue Shield is providing the grant funds in partnership with National Fitness Campaign, an organization which was begun in 1979 to offer free fitness opportunities to communities across the country.
Pritchard said that the idea was initially brought to the city by City Manager Terrell Smith, and then later presented to the Parks Advisory Board where the idea was approved.
If grant funds are approved, Blue Cross Blue Shield would offer $50,000 in grant funds to go towards the project, which would cost the city about $175,000 to complete.
The National Fitness Campaign would charge $155,000 for the court itself, along with provided press release and other pre launch services, as well as assistance with the grand opening of the new outdoor fitness court.
Additional costs would be $20,000 for the slab of concrete and an additional $25,000 for assembly. However, the placement of the slab as well as whether the city will chose to assemble the equipment in house is still up for consideration.
The city also has the option to add a number of other elements to the court at varied additional costs, including another $25,000 which would allow the city to have a local artist create a piece to be displayed on the back side of the court in graffiti resistant material.
For an additional $35,000, the city can also expand the court, offering a larger court and additional equipment for Zumba classes and other recreational activities.
Any version of the court would include the equipment available to use for free by the community, along with access to the mobile app, which offers a number of free work out explanations using the outdoor workout equipment.
The National Fitness Campaign would also provide training for ambassadors to teach the community about the equipment.
Prichard also stated that the new fitness court was likely to be placed at City Park in Marshall, which the Parks Advisory Board thought offered the best location for the new structure.
“This is part of our longer conversation about parks and renewal,” said Mayor Amy Ware, adding that this is just the first step in the process to possibly constructing this new court in Marshall, “We will know how this will fit into the larger picture of our parks puzzle later.”
Pritchard added that the deadline for the grant is May 31, and the city will be told whether or not they will be awarded funds for the project during the summer this year.