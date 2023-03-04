For those looking for something fun to do this St. Patrick’s Day, look no further than downtown Marshall, where the city’s tourism and economic development office is planning a silent disco event to celebrate the upcoming holiday.
Director LeAnne White said that tickets for the event have gone on sale this week, with plans for community members to gather at Telegraph Park at 7 p.m. March 17 for the event.
“We are so excited to offer this new event to the community,” White said.
Tickets are $25 each, to cover the cost of headphone rentals, and can be purchased online via www.visitmarshalltexas.com.
Along with the silent disco, a number of local businesses will also be participating in the St. Patrick’s Day event.
This includes the Blue Frog restaurant, who will be providing “mocktails,” or alcohol free cocktails, to the community. The Bubble Bar ETX and Pazzeria by Pietro’s will also be present during the disco to sell food to the community.
This is the first event of a full calendar recently put out by the City of Marshall for new events planned by the tourism and economic development department for the new year.
Other Planned 2023 Events
Additional new events including a Art, Beer and Wine market planned for July 4, more plans for Texas Sounds International, and other items were also added the calendar of events for the city this year, along with a number of additions to regular city planned events.
For 2023 Wonderland of Lights, White said that the city is planning to host a festival of trees, where local businesses are able to purchase and decorate a tree to be on display at the Marshall Convention Center.
The event will end with a gala, where community members will be able to purchase the decorated trees in an auction to benefit the Harrison County Boys and Girls Club. Plans to expand next years Texas Sounds International County Music competition is also in the works.