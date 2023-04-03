The Noon Optimist Club of Marshall met Wednesday, March 29 in Hutchins Hall of the Cumberland Presbyterian Church of Marshall. President Julie Brock called on Optimist Le Ila Dixon to lead in prayer.
Our meeting focus was an assessment of S.M.I.L.E. Day, held March 24 with Marshall High School. Associate Principal Nakena Bayless and 12th Grade Counselor Melanie Hudson provided enhanced arrangements for our club to provide interviewing experiences with active and retired local business persons to assist MHS seniors in getting their first job after high school.
This was the 15th S.M.I.L.E. Day event and the first since 2020 (which just barely got in under the wire before everything shut down that spring for COVID!).
President Julie Brock expressed her profound gratitude to Optimist Ned Calvert for agreeing to chair the event this year, and he thanked all our club members for joining in recruiting interviewers, soliciting gifts and helping to staff the event.
Optimist Ned Calvert then shared his joy in and appreciation of those who gave of their time in the interviews, and Optimist John Fortune shared a group photo of the interviewers (for names see photo caption), with the exceptions of Terri Brown (Guaranty Bank in Hallsville) and Shonda Nance (Cash America Pawn), who had to leave before the break at which the photo was made. All in all, some 28 interviewers (four more than in 2020) represented 21 businesses (three more than in 2020)!
Ned also voiced our appreciation, specifically, for the contribution from Cadence Bank. Optimist Michele Fuller, club treasurer, noted that we had received gifts to cover the costs of the event. Optimist Rose Mary Magrill reported that students had completed 393 interviews, which meant that 195 of the 289 seniors in this year’s class participated!
Michele also prepared the interviewer goodie bags, coordinated with Optimist Le Ila Dixon in planning for the breakfast and with President Julie for the lunch, and saw to the arrangements on the day itself.
At noon, we gathered in the beautiful MHS library for a lunch prepared by the hospitality class. Scrumptious chicken salad croissants, chips and fruit cups were enjoyed by all as we visited and relaxed after a sometimes hectic morning. MHS seniors A’laiah Allen and Zachary Smith shared insights, offered suggestions and expressed their appreciation for a worthwhile experience. Optimist Richard Magrill thanked Nakena and Melanie for having provided wonderful physical arrangements for the interviews and those present gave them a round of applause.
As interviewers and Optimists lingered over dessert (strawberry shortcake!), we shared and rejoiced in the impressive achievements of this year’s MHS seniors who were the true stars of a very busy day!