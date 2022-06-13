Marshall Optimists are inspired by Carver Community Center

The Noon Optimist Club of Marshall met on June 8 in Hutchins Hall of the Cumberland Presbyterian Church to enjoy sandwiches and veggies from Kroger (with fruit and lemon cake provided by Optimist Michele Fuller and chocolate crème pies provided by Optimist Richard Magrill). President Julie Brock asked Optimist Le Ila Dixon to lead in prayer, following which she led in the pledge to the flag and the Optimist Creed.
The club rejoiced with Optimist Janie Moore that her two grandsons born on the April 24 were finally coming home from the hospital. Kendrick Jai-Laden and Charleston Jay-Burnell and parents Charleston and Vanisia Powell are looking forward to a new chapter in their lives, and Janie is looking forward to holding the twins in her arms.
President Julie reported on the recipients of our $500 awards at the Marshall ISD’s senior awards assembly. The Young Texannes were Skylar Smith, Mi’Keyla McCray and Camila Arias. The Young Texans were Travis Bister, Keatrick Mitchell and Tomas Torres.
Optimist Michele Fuller, club secretary, reported on our participation in Stagecoach Days. She with her daughter Kayla and Monster, Bellatrix and Luna Bug were present. “Luna Bug is our new baby; we adopted her from the Marshall Animal Shelter that morning!”
In addition, Optimists Le Ila and Charles Dixon, Melissa Al-Ahmadi and Ned Calvert helped staffed the booth.
According to Michele, “We gave out around 70 bags. I am not sure how many kids played our ring toss game, but we had so much fun talking to the kids and their parents while they played the game. I had a great time talking to everyone that came to our booth. There were tons of people there until it started raining.”
“It was also nice,” she added, “to get to sit at times and talk with other club members during the slower times.”
Cards were signed for departing members Jeremy Dreesen and Adam Adair. Jeremy’s duties at the Dickson Insurance Agency in Texarkana prevent his involvement here in Marshall, and Adam is moving to Tyler to pursue his career with Brookshire’s and to live with his new fiancé.
Also, a card was signed for our newest member, Rose Mary Magrill, whose birthday is today and in whose honor we had the chocolate crème pies, which were enjoyed after our meal.
President Julie introduced Minister Angelita Jackson with the George Washington Carver Community Center to talk about their Summer Camp Program which serves first- through fifth-graders (approximately 40 neighborhood children). Angelita introduced her husband, Pastor Kenneth Jackson, who leads Amazing Grace Ministries, which now occupies the former elementary school building, and operates the community center.
Angelita said, “Amazing Grace Ministries is the heart of the community center. When we moved in following 2017, we converted the library into our worship center and determined to reach out and serve the community as a center for activities for young and old.”
Of course, COVID-19 interfered with developing programs, but they have offered a place for kids to come and play and take a break from worries about COVID and held fall harvest festivals and Christmas parties.
Their major afterschool program, from 4 to 6 p.m., provides recreation and tutoring. “We have been most grateful for the teachers who come and work with the kids having already spent a busy day with them in school,” she said. “In addition, we also plan to develop a time for older adults, many of whom just sit at home alone and watch TV; we want to engage them in coming together from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.”
They have also developed a George Washington Carver museum to preserve the memory of the work of the elementary school. “We have photos going back to 1970,” she noted. She expressed appreciation for the Cumberland Presbyterian Church, whose members were among the first to come and help with their new facilities. She also said that students at East Texas Baptist University had been a big help and that she hoped, now that Wiley College was again having students on campus, that they also might help.
Optimist Le Ila Dixon asked if they were cooperating with Mission Marshall’s summer feeding program. Le Ila mentioned that because the club was concerned with childhood nutrition during the summer when the Three M Back Pack Program was not in operation for those who might experience food insecurity.
Angelita replied that their summer camp was just starting and would be providing breakfast and lunch in cooperation with Mission Marshall. They will also be providing the meals for the summer camp at Wiley College. (That camp will be serving 13- to 16-year-olds.)
Optimist Melissa Al-Ahmadi mentioned that she had a lot of scrapbooking supplies and wondered if they would be of use. Angelita said that they would.
Optimist Richard Magrill inquired as to how their renovation of the kitchen was coming. He knew that the kitchen equipment in the former elementary schools had been sold off before the buildings were disposed of. Angelita responded that replacing the commercial grade stoves and refrigeration units that are needed are a financial struggle. President Julie Brock said, “trying to feed a large group with only hotplates is hard to do!” “We’re just walking our way through the renovations. My husband, Pastor Kenneth, is a big help,” said Angelita. Visitor Karen Wiley inquired about grants, but admitted that “you have to have someone who will write the grant proposals.”
Several questioned if there was transportation available for the kids or if any was planned for the seniors. Angelita said that there just was not any available. Kids have to “find their own way” to the center and adults will too. “There just isn’t any other way at the moment.” “We mostly serve students who attend Price T. Young Elementary since it is the closest school.”
“We’re just depending on the grace of God and not hoping to become millionaires,” she said. “It’s all for the kids and we take as our focus Jesus’ promise that ‘you may have life and have it more abundantly!’”
Our guests were presented pots of philodendra burkin. Optimist John Fortune took our photos.