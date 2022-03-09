The Noon Optimist Club of Marshall met on March 2 in Hutchins Hall of the Cumberland Presbyterian Church to enjoy a Jucy’s Taco Bar lunch with 23, including guests and Optimists. President Julie Brock noted that the Rev. Rusty Rustenhaven was back with us after his ankle surgery (postponed twice due to COVID) and called on him to lead in prayer, following which she led in the pledge to the flag and the Optimist Creed.
The club signed cards for Senior Counselor Suzan Harrison and Optimist Isabel Montoya. We were glad to hear from husband David Montoya that Optimist Isabel had finally “turned the corner” on her recovery from her burned foot. Optimist Jim Oswalt introduced his guest, Lindsay Hodges, who was in town from Lake Livingston to get his taxes done.
Transitions were highlighted as President Julie called Suzan to the podium to honor her for her long service to Marshall ISD. “I was just 22 when I first walked through the doors at Marshall High School,” she confessed, declining to read the card for fear of tears that might prevent her speaking. Her last day was March 3. “It’s been 36 years with the best kids anywhere, but my mother is developing dementia and I treasure every remaining moment I can have with her.”
Suzan was presented a cup (“I’ll use it with my morning coffee”), 8x10-inch photos with Young Texans and a pot of red Gerber daisies, along with the best wishes of the Noon Optimists who will long remember her encouragement. “I want you to know that your work with Young Texans and the S.M.I.L.E. event are very important to our school,” she said.
Suzan introduced counselor Melanie Hudson as our new contact person at MHS. “Melanie joined us two years ago from Longview ISD. She will be fantastic, and Nakena Bayless (associate principal) will continue her involvement.” In welcoming Melanie, President Julie told her she would have “big shoes to fill,” and Melanie indicated that she was excited about her new responsibilities.
Optimist Julie then introduced Mi’Keyla McCray as the Young Texanne for March. Her favorite subjects are English and math, and her favorite teacher is Crystal Walker of the MHS Colorguard. Her grade point average is 5.02, and she is a member of the National Honor Society and Rotary’s Interact Club.
Her major extracurricular activity, however, is Colorguard, where she has served as captain and won many awards as a soloist (National African American Recognition and National Rural and Small Town Recognition among them). Optimist Richard Magrill asked her to share the work of Colorguard. She indicated that it has two seasons: the fall, when it marches with the Big Red Pride and performs at football game halftime shows, and the spring, when it engages in contests with other Colorguards.
“I started in Colorguard when I was 12; you can continue involvement in college and even beyond,” she says, “and I hope to get a Colorguard scholarship to college.”
Mi’Keyla became a member of Grand Way Church of Christ when she was 8, and “it is my second family and means a lot to me.” She also works part-time at Big Lots and enjoys listening to true crime podcasts. Optimist Le Ila inquired about her interest in nursing, a career she plans to pursue in college. “I was inspired by my mother,” she said.
In a personal message to her parents, Carmen Stoker-McCray and Michael McCray, she says: “Mom, thank you for everything you have done for me. I couldn’t have asked for a better mom; Dad, I truly hope that I am making you proud; I love you both!”
President Julie then introduced Garrett Cotten as the Young Texan for March. His favorite subjects are science, geography and athletics, and his favorite teacher is Jana Duck, who teaches algebra 2 and pre-AP algebra. His grade point average is 4.9. He is involved in community service through Marshall’s One Church.
Garrett is also active in the National Honor Society and, up until this year, was a member of the MHS choir. He enjoys puzzles, video games, traveling and working out. He is in the top 10 percent of his class and played in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes All-Star Game.
Baseball, however, is his passion. He has reached All-American, Academic All-District and 2nd team All East Texas. His part-time employment is as an umpire in the Dixie League. His future plans include college (sports medicine and kinesiology), and he hopes to receive a baseball scholarship and pursue a baseball career. Optimist Le Ila asked him to declare his favorite professional baseball team and he quickly replied, “the Texas Rangers,” which elicited a round of applause from the Optimists.
In a personal message to his parents. James and Cheri Cotten, he says, “Thanks for always supporting me and motivating me to always do my best, Thank you both!”
President Julie reminded us that in all there will be 18 Young Texans selected this year, two each month. At the year-end senior awards assembly, three young women and three young men will be randomly selected to receive $500 grants, which they may use in any way that they choose. She then presented pots of lavender mums to each of the mothers and announced that Optimist John Fortune would be taking photos.
Optimist Michele Fuller reported that her daughter, Kayla, an eighth grade science teacher at Hallsville Junior High, is one of the coaches for the Texas Math and Sciences Coaches Association and they are taking at least 13 and up to 21 kids to the state championship in San Antonio on April 1. “Hallsville doesn’t have an Optimist Club, but the kids are in Harrison County,” she noted.
The kids and their coaches are raising funds to help with transportation and other activities while they are in San Antonio by seeking sponsors for their state championship shirts. The club agreed to be a sponsor.