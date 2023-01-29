The Noon Optimist Club of Marshall met Jan. 25 in Hutchins Hall of the Cumberland Presbyterian Church, and thirteen enjoyed a Kroger’s sandwich tray with veggies, chips and desserts. (Our thanks to Optimists Le Ila and Charles Dixon for making the pickup. P.S. it was good to see Le Ila recovering from her pneumonia!)
President Julie Brock asked Optimist Le Ila to lead in prayer, following which she led in the pledge to the flag and the Optimist Creed. Julie also announced that S.M.I.L.E. Day is on the Marshall High School schedule for March 24 and that Optimist Ned Calvert will be helping to enlist the interviewers for the event.
President Julie welcomed Marshall Junior High School Police Officer Sonya Johnson-Wilks as the speaker and expressed appreciation to Optimist Janie Moore for making the contact and arranging for her presence.
Officer Sonya began with how much she likes her work and appreciates what the Optimists do for kids in Marshall ISD. “My work is a calling and my heart goes out to the MJHS kids as they arrive each day,” she said and encouraged the Optimists to return her wave each morning as she facilitates orderly traffic into the school parking lots.
“Our kids need a lot of loving, nurturing and care!” “Hormones are kicking in, some kids arrive hungry, and many have their hearts on their sleeves and think the officers are out to get them, so we officers must have open and caring minds,” she said, “but you can’t let the kids bamboozle you.” “The kids learn to trust you, and I enjoy my work, but you have to have the calling. Our work is not for the weak-hearted. It’s not easy ... not easy ....”
Even though she says that the idea is to leave the kids and their problems at the school when she goes home at night, “you just can’t avoid taking them home in your mind.”
Officer Sonya shared some of the MJHS extra-curricular efforts, such as its Career Day, its counseling work (there are three counselors), its coat drive and shoe drive, and ways they provide gently used uniforms. “Uniforms are one of the biggest needs!” she said. Speaking of uniforms, she believes they are very helpful, especially in the junior high ages when kids would be inclined to tease differences in dress.
Optimist Janie Moore asked about what she and other officers do when the kids “get out of control.” “Our number one problem is vaping; we only have a fight, once in a blue moon, but vaping is constant.” Vaping flavors such as “tropical paradise” and “bubblegum” are not aimed at adults, she said. “It’s obvious that they are marketed to the kids,” exclaimed Optimist Le Ila.
Metal detectors could help with vape control, but MJHS does not have any. Optimist Rusty Rustenhaven asked Officer Sonya if the school would like to have metal detectors, and she responded, “Yes.” There was discussion about the recent tragedy in Virginia where a 6-year-old brought a gun to school and shot a teacher. No one present had any idea of what it would cost to install metal detectors to prevent such a tragedy, but it was suggested that grant money might be available.
There was a lengthy discussion school security. “There are 25 doors in the MJHS building and all are supposed to be kept locked; bus passengers are admitted through the front doors and car passengers through the west side doors. Then, in the afternoon, kids leaving by car stay in classrooms until the automatic automobile sticker readers alert them individually that their parents have arrived.” Most kids have been picked up by the parents and buses by 4:10 or 4:15 p.m.
Optimist Richard Magrill asked Officer Sonya about her military service, which she had briefly touched upon in her opening remarks. “I graduated from Jefferson High School in 1987 and joined the U.S. Army; during my eight years I served two tours in South Korea and was part of Operation Just Cause, which brought about the fall of Noriega in Panama.” President Julie thanked her for her military service, and the Optimists gave her a round of applause.
“I guess you could say that I’ve been in service ever since,” she said. She started with the Marshall Police Department, including working with the “boot camp” operation and moved to the MISD Police Department when it was first established. “There were three of us at the beginning, but today we have 11 members including the chief and other administrators. We are proud to have an officer in each school (with two at MJHS and MHS).” “Our three counselors are a big help and I would like to come back sometime with all (or at least one) of them to talk to the club,” she said.
“Enrollment is 1,138 today, including the sixth, seventh and eighth grades, but it normally runs about 1,300 with three to five new enrollees each week.” President Julie took the pictures.