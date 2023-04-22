The Noon Optimist Club of Marshall met April 19 in Hutchins Hall of the Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Schlotzsky’s sandwiches, cupcakes and a scrumptious rose-shaped strawberry cake were enjoyed by all. (Our thanks to Optimists Le Ila and Charles Dixon for making the pick-up and to Le Ila for the cake!)
President Julie Brock asked Le Ila to lead in prayer, following which Julie led in the pledge to the flag and the Optimist Creed.
President Julie welcomed our speakers: the co-chairs of the PAC supporting the 2023 MISD Bond Projects, Christy Godwin and Helen Warwick, and also Fran Hurley and Steve McFarland from the Marshall Regional Arts Council.
Fran apologized to the club for the recent article in the News Messenger which misidentified the Kiwanis Club (which ceased in 2001) as the sponsor of this year’s Regional Arts Council’s Mini Monet Art Contest (which opened at Marshall Place!).
Optimist Richard Magrill pointed out that the Optimists in Marshall began in the fall of 1945 when the Kiwanis welcomed Shreveport Optimists to their meeting to begin the work of organizing an Optimist Club in Marshall. He also noted that the Kiwanis Club lives on in the Lions Club’s pancake suppers, which were a Kiwanis fundraiser. The last Kiwanis supper was held in 2001 but was continued the very next year by the Lions!
Steve McFarland shared a snip from a local TV station in which the Noon Optimists are correctly identified as the sponsors of the Arts Council’s Mini Monet contest. This contest is in its third year, and the Optimists have provided $500 each year to the council as well as awarded a special prize to one of the contestants.
Optimist Le Ila Dixon read a statement from local watercolorist Carol Pace who served as the judge for this year’s club prize, which went to Liliana (Lili) Barron for her colorful, striking and literally eye-catching depiction of a gorilla. Lili is a seventh-grader at Trinity Episcopal School.
Carol exclaimed: “This is the one. There were three of this gorilla, but this one was looking at me. Well done and had a presence! There were many that were in the running, but this stood out to me. Good show and we have many that should cary on with their creative talents!”
(President Julie was pleased to make the presentation later in the day at the well-attended and joyful awarding ceremonies at Marshall Place.)
The floor was then turned over to our speakers: Helen Warwick and Christy Godwin.
Helen billed herself as the “warm-up act” for Christy and stressed that the bond issue on which early voting will begin on Monday (April 24th) does not involve any rate increase in taxes. “MISD has a healthy fund balance and will repay the bonds out of its careful management of income from existing rates,” she said, “and in fact, the latest improvements were made without the need to issue bonds.” She also emphasized that MISD’s rates are lower than most area ISDs.
Helen also reviewed the recent improvements (new elementary schools and junior high buildings) and the need to bring the 1980 built high school up to those standards.
Christy spoke about the new Career and Technical Education Center to be built between the existing high school building and Pizza Hut to the east. Many programs will be facilitated, she said, “and Texas State Technical College will finally be able to come on campus to provide training instead of students having to go to heir campus.”
“It will provide a safe environment for auto shop and the ability of cosmetology students to gain the practical experience to leave high school and immediately move into the work force.” With regard to cosmetology, an outside entrance will make it possible for patrons to enter school space to secure services from the students benefitting the patrons at the same time as the students accumulate hours toward their certificates.”
“Students will receive training in HVAC repair,” said Christy. Optimist Richard Magrill recalled friends whose son had no desire for college but wanted to work in HVAC. His parents in Memphis had to pay for that training after his high school graduation. “Now, at MHS, students will be able to receive that training and certification free while in high school!”
Helen detailed an expansion to the west of the current gym. “It will have a regulation size floor but no bleachers and provide space for the flag corps and Mavettes to practice.” “Everything except the auditorium (which has already been improved) will be updated,” she emphasized, “including the teachers’ lounges and the commons/cafeteria.” A major redesign of the commons area is anticipated, and wood paneling will be replaced everywhere so that wiring can be concealed. “The library will also become more of a media center and its split-level design will be accentuated to provide flexible student use.”
Helen mentioned that the MISD work is part of a venn diagram in which workforce (one circle) and economic development (another circle) intersect with education in general (and MHS in particular, the final circle) to make for a brighter future for the city and county. “Passing a bond issue is the ultimate group activity in that intersection; folks have to come out and vote!
The Optimists spent some time in praising the students at MHS, particularly in their recent interactions with seniors in the S.M.I.L.E. Day event. “They are very impressive!” was the general conclusion.
Optimist Julie Brock took photos and Optimist Richard Magrill gave vases of yellow tulips to Christy Godwin and Helen Warwick along with warm thanks for their excellent presentation.