The Noon Optimist Club of Marshall met April 5 in Hutchins Hall of the Cumberland Presbyterian Church with festive Easter decorations left over from a previous church event. Bodacious Barbecue and colorful cupcakes were enjoyed by 28. (Our thanks to Optimists Le Ila and Charles Dixon for making the pickup and to Le Ila for the cupcakes!)
President Julie Brock asked Le Ila to lead in prayer, following which Julie led in the pledge to the flag and the Optimist Creed.
President Julie welcomed Marshall High School 12th Grade Counselor Melanie Hudson, Associate Principal Nakena Bayless and Principal Matt Gregory and explained that in all there will be 20 Young Texans selected this year, two each month. At the year end senior awards assembly, three young women and three young men will be randomly selected to receive $500 grants, which they may use in any way that they choose.
Optimist Julie Brock introduced Are’Anna Gill as the Young Texanne for April.
Her favorite subject is art, and her favorite teachers are Coach Anna Day for health sciences and Coach Janna Duck for algebra II. Her grade point average is 5.083.
She attends the Zion Missionary Baptist Church, where she serves as an usher and also sings in its choir.
Are’Anna’s extracurricular activities include volleyball, basketball, track and power-lifting. “I like to draw (it gives me peace), workout and listen to music. I’m training to be a medical assistant and am a member of the National Honor Society. Sports-wise, I have been to playoffs in both volleyball and basketball, receiving first team all-district and second team academic all year. I have been to regionals for track and state for power-lifting in two years.”
She is employed by Laffy Happy on East End Boulevard. “They specialize in ‘Unclaimed Chicken Wings, Burgers, and Pizza’ and I’ll be there this afternoon!” she advised.
For her higher education, she will head to Oberlin College in Ohio, the oldest coeducational liberal arts college in the United States and the second-oldest continuously operating coeducational institute of higher learning in the world. “I plan to study pre-med/bio-chem, and I want to be a doctor and work with children because children bring hope, joy and peace,” she said. Optimist Le Ila Dixon asked her about her experience with children, and she said she had enjoyed many interactions, particularly baby-sitting.
To her mother, ReDonna Hurd, she said: “I want to thank you for everything you have done for me. Through the struggles, the good times and the bad, you have always had my back and would do mostly whatever it took. You always want the best for me even though I am a headache. I love you and thank you!”
In view of Are’Anna’s passion for art, Optimist Le Ila encouraged her to check out the Marshall Arts Council’s upcoming Mini-Monet contest, which our club sponsors. (She said she would check with her art teacher.)
Optimist Julie then introduced Liobardo Fajardo as the Young Texan for April. He looked very familiar to the club since we had welcomed his twin brother, Eduardo, as a Young Texan earlier in the school year!
His favorite subject is math, “specifically calculus,” and his favorite teachers are Robin Rudd of East Texas Baptist University (for calculus) and Thomas Berenice for agriculture. “In past years I spent a lot of my time on sports, but this year I have concentrated on agriculture and showed my hog during the recent Farm City Week.” His grade point average is 4.943, and he is in the Distinguished Achievement Program.
He is a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Future Farmers of America and the Interact Club. The latter is sponsored by the Rotary Club, and Liobardo noted that one of their community projects is helping with the placement of American flags. The Rotarians have about eight groups who help, and the Interact Club members concentrate on flags for the businesses along U.S. 59 between Pinecrest and Interstate 20.
“I love to be outdoors,” he says, “fishing specifically, and I love to build things with my brother Eduardo, and also I love to work on my truck.” During the summer both he and Eduardo work construction in their father Misael’s construction business. “Last summer we spent the whole time framing in Kentucky.” He looks forward to Texas A&M University and majoring in civil engineering.
To his parents Laura and Misael Fajardo, he said: “First and foremost, I want to thank you for being my rock, for always encouraging me to be my best, and for knowing what’s best for me. Mom, you have always been there for me, through good or bad. I love you Mom! My dad could not be here today, but he has also made a big impact on who I am today as a man, son, and student. So thank you Mom and Dad for pushing me to be the best!”
Optimist Le Ila asked him if he was the “youngest” twin. “Yes,” he said, “by a minute!” He struggled to come up with a specific way he and Eduardo are different, but Optimist Janie Moore suggested that Eduardo “talks more!”
Optimist Julie then introduced Trystan Stephens as the Young Texanne for May.
Her favorite subjects are chemistry and biology. Her favorite teachers are many: Karen Webb for English, Skylyn Potts for biology, Michael Wheeler for chemistry, Erica Hervey for U.S. history, Coach Melissa Shaw for culinary arts, and testing coordinator Layla Ames. “They all really try to interact with us!” Her grade point average is 4.000, and she is in the Distinguished Achievement Program.
Trystan is a member of Cypress Valley Bible Church and active in its youth group. She is a member of cheer, the National Honor Society, the National Art Honor Society, the National Society of High School Scholars and phlebotomy.
She enjoys phlebotomy (the surgical opening or puncture of a vein in order to withdraw blood or introduce a fluid), photography, cheer, volunteering, scrap-booking, writing and participating in the honor societies.
Trystan has already received her associate of arts degree from Panola College!
She is employed part-time as a tumbling coach at Kidz Zone and has developed her own photography business, where she particularly enjoys doing portrait work.
Her future plans are to become the owner of a real estate agency and handle all of its marketing and to attend McNeese State University in Lake Charles, Louisiana. Optimist Le Ila, because she was born in Shreveport and knew of McNeese, asked about the choice. Trystan admitted it was “because my boyfriend’s going there.”
Trystan addressed her parents, Michael and Crystal Stephens: “Thank you so much for always supporting me and believing in me with everything I do. You have been the best support system.”
Optimist Julie then introduced Mario Tovar as the Young Texan for May. His favorite subjects are history and English, and his favorite teacher is Kyleigh Lopez for English language arts. His grade point average is 4.838, and he is in the Distinguished Achievement Program.
Mario is a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, AFJROTC (Air Force Junior Reserve Officer’s Training Corp) and AVID (Advance through Individual Achievement).
He enjoys the way AFJROTC teaches its members to become better leaders and believes that AVID has led him to be a well-rounded individual. He plans to join either the Amy or Air Force as an officer upon graduation from college.
He enjoys working out and reading. Optimist Rusty Rustenhaven asked about his reading subjects. Mario said, “I enjoy crime novels and mysteries like Sherlock Holmes. I also enjoy spy novels.”
Mario has been accepted at Texas A&M engineering at Blinn. He plans to become a civil engineer and work in infrastructure such as bridges and roads. He has been learning to use a 3-D printer and recently posted flags for a Texas Sounds Country Music Award event in Marshall.
To his mother, Lorena Mendez, he said: “I would not be where I am without you, Mom. All your sacrifice that you have given not only to me, but to the rest of your children, will not go in vain, and this is my promise to you!”
President Julie than presented MHS Senior Jalara Starling with the $300 gift certificate as the winner of the S.M.I.L.E. drawing. “The money is to be used however you wish,” she said. Jalara indicated that the S.M.I.L.E. interviews had provided a “great experience, even though I had previously had the experience of being interviewed when I began to work at Sonic.” She particularly enjoyed her interview with Scott Barmore of the Marshall Fire Department.
Optimist John Fortune, among many others, then took photos, and Optimists Richard Magrill and Janie Moore distributed pink hydrangeas to the mothers.
The club decided to sponsor the upcoming Touch-A-Truck event at the $250 Level, and to also provide a booth at which we will give out Optimist Club information and provide a game and prizes.
President Julie also announced that at our meeting on April 19 we will have Christy Godwin to speak about the upcoming bond election for the renovations at the Marshall High School campus. Visitors are welcome. Secretary Michele Fuller does, however, ask for RSVPs at noonoptimistmarshall@gmail.com to make sure that we have enough food!