The Noon Optimist Club of Marshall met June 14 in Hutchins Hall of the Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Porky’s fried catfish and trimmings were the main course, and Blue Bell chocolate ice cream sundaes were the dessert. (Our thanks to Optimist Ned Calvert for making the pick-up of the fish and to Le Ila Dixon for the sundaes!)
President Julie Brock asked Le Ila to lead in prayer, following which Julie led in the pledge to the flag and the Optimist Creed.
Catching up on previous business, President Julie shared a photo of her May 8 presentation of our $500 grants to six Young Texans for the 2022-23 school year, including Mario Tovar, Levi Ford, Jaylon McFarland, Nathaly Tinoco, Are’Anna Gill and Alyson Roberson. Treasurer Michele Fuller shared a report on our participation in the Rotary Club’s Touch a Truck event in May. We sponsored at the $250 level. Michele, her daughter Kayla and their pups, and Optimists Rachel Hankins, Julie Brock and Cherry Fisher were all there to lend a hand that day.
President Julie then welcomed our special honoree for the meeting: Janna Duck, who teaches algebra 2 at Marshall High School and was named as a favorite teacher by 14 of our Young Texans during the school year that just ended.
“First off, I would like to say thank you for having me here today. When I opened the email invitation about a month ago, I was truly honored that I would be asked to be here. Then, I panicked for a moment because I was told I would need to prepare for about 30 minutes of speaking! If you ask me to teach a room full of kids about math, I have all of the confidence in the world, but ask me to speak to a room full of adults and I immediately am filled with nerves. So I typed up what to say because I know if not now, I will potentially go blank in talking with you all today!
“I figured I should probably start by giving you some background on who I am since I am not from Marshall. My name is Janna Duck, and I just completed my 11th year at MHS. In my time at Marshall, I have worn many hats. I began teaching algebra 1 and math models and was moved to algebra 2 for my second year. I served as an assistant girls basketball coach for three years, assistant volleyball coach for two years, assistant girls soccer coach for three years and head girls soccer coach for three years. I have also been the algebra 2 team leader, sat on multiple committees for the high school, and am going into my third year as the senior class sponsor, alongside Heather Hill. I have been married for 14 years, and we have three kids. They all were able to join me today.
“Growing up, I always wanted to be a teacher. At the young age of 3, I enrolled myself into preschool and my parents went along with it. It helped that my cousin was the pre-K teacher and his mom — my aunt — was his classroom aide. I was the kid that loved to be at school each and every day. But being at school wasn’t enough. I would wake up earlier than what I needed to and actually ‘play’ school before I had to be there at 8 a.m. During that time, I was the one in charge of the classroom, and all of my stuffed animals and baby dolls were the students. In the summer, I would be one of the first ones to sign up for my cousin’s summer school activities. I just knew that this was going to be what I was doing for the rest of my life.
“I had such great teachers throughout my schooling and so many role models that I wanted to emulate. Obviously, I started with family as my first teachers, which I thought was so cool! My third grade teacher was pretty great, too! At the end of the school year, she had a little party at her house where a few of my friends and I got to hang out on her farm for the day. Then I moved from a small unincorporated community (Byers, population 1,338 in 2020) in Eastern Colorado to another unincorporated community (Bluff Dale, population 2,071) about 45 minutes west of Fort Worth.
“Despite being terrified, the teachers I had played a huge roll in making that first year, along with the next five years there, quite enjoyable. My science teacher reminded me of Mrs. Frizzle, and there was no telling what animal she would have in the classroom from one day to the next. My art teacher pushed the creative side of me that I didn’t know existed, and then there was my coach: she taught English, which I wasn’t crazy about, but I would say she was one of the first ones that I looked at and thought ‘Man, I would like to be like her.’ She coached us hard, knew how to laugh and enjoy the day, and had high expectations in the classroom.
“Once I had made my desire to be a teacher known, right after the brief time that I really thought it would be cool to be the person that took the tickets as passengers boarded their airline flights, multiple people tried to steer me away from this field. I went through school and was pretty smart. Math was always my strongest subject. In high school, I had another coach that really made an impact on me.
“Coach Davis was tough! You didn’t show up a minute late to practice; if you walked, you received her wrath; and you definitely didn’t whine or complain because if you did, she found someone else to get the job done. Her unwavering expectations made everyone think so very highly of her. Especially me. Being around her made me realize what type of teacher and coach I wanted to become, but it took me a little longer to actually begin my career.
“So many people told me it would be a dumb decision to go into teaching. They said it was a thankless job and the money isn’t good. I tell those people today, when I see them, that they were wrong. I did go to college to become an accountant, and it took me two and a half years of that to realize what my calling really was and actually act on it instead of shying away from the path God was leading me to. I started over at East Texas Baptist University, actually working at an accounting firm here in Marshall, and then finally began teaching at MHS six years after graduating from high school.
“It is hard for me to pinpoint what makes me a good teacher. I truly am honored every time that I receive any recognition, award or letter saying that a student thinks highly of me. In the past month, in preparation for today, I have tried to figure out what might set me apart from others. I keep going back to the people that I looked up to and how I have tried to be a teacher similar to how they were. One that is stern, has high expectations, knows how to laugh and enjoy the day, and above all, can reach more than one type of student.
“Sometimes that is hard when it comes to math. I would say the majority of kids are intimidated by math. It isn’t easy for a lot of them, especially when they get to me. For a decent amount of students, algebra 2 is their last math class of high school, and if it isn’t their last, it is close to it. They have just come out of geometry, which seems like a foreign language, and then they’re thrown into my class in which I have an extremely large amount of content that I have to cover in our short time together.
“Something that I think I have done in order to help make my class a little better is I am constantly trying to adjust the curriculum to meet the levels of the current students that I teach. When I first started teaching algebra 2, I had a wonderful team. Dean Harrison was our team leader, and I couldn’t have asked for a better one! He made sure I had copies, he helped me make tests, told me what I should be teaching and constantly expected me to meet his standards. In him doing so, I was able to focus on delivering the information I needed to and controlling a classroom full of 17- and 18-year-olds. He took care of all of the small details so that I could focus on two of the most important: Getting kids to fully comprehend math and controlling my environment so that it is safe for others to learn.
“I quickly came to realize that I would not be able to teach from a textbook like I was used to learning from when I was in school. Instead of a book and us going from one page to the next, I have developed my own curriculum that goes along with the guidelines set by the State of Texas. It is so easy to be stuck in what is familiar to us as teachers, rather than changing with the needs of our students. We all enjoy being comfortable and confident in what we are doing, especially when it comes to teaching others, so when we have to change up what we are used to, or step outside of the box, it is hard!
“A lot of teachers aren’t always willing to go outside their comfort zone, despite that being necessary these days. I still find myself not wanting to change what I am used to doing because it takes work and effort. And then there are the what ifs. What if I change something and it’s a flop? What if it doesn’t go as planned? What if I do this and it makes things even more confusing? I have learned to answer all of these questions with basically a, ‘So?’ I tell my students and even my children, all of the time that the only time we truly fail is when we give up and throw in the towel. In all of the trainings I do and professional development courses I take, one of the biggest things they say is to monitor and adjust. So I do that. And often. I have learned that it is OK to listen to the groanings of my teenagers, and decipher when they are just your typical growing pain groans verses the groans of those that are really struggling.
“Also, I have worked in a few special projects to my curriculum. I especially love when it is project time because some of my students are really able to shine. I brought a few examples for you all to see today. There are four specific projects that I do each year. The first is towards the fourth week of school, and I have students create a poster that goes along with what I have been teaching. I love to see them work together and teach their classmates while creating the poster. This is the first time I really get to see my artsy kids shine.
“The second project I like to do is the Angry Bird Project. I challenge my students to create their own level on angry birds. My Pre-AP kids have to build their level, and my other classes are allowed to draw. There is a series of mathematical questions they have to answer and calculate that goes along with each of their levels. This occurs right around Christmas, so I usually get some really good themes!
“The third project is one in which they have to pick a lesson that we have studied, record themselves teaching it and make up an activity to go along with the lesson. Not only does this require my students to dive back into a former topic we have covered, but they have to implement technology and create something that they would enjoy doing in the classroom, which in turn, gives me new ideas!
“And finally, a project that I did this year that blew me away, was when my kids had to draw a picture using graphs we had studied throughout the year. They could use a graphing program called Desmos to help them shape their image and come up with equations. What they created was nothing short of amazing! One of my students spent probably 20 hours drawing his picture and loved it so much that he is planning on entering it into a contest held by the graphing company! Doing little things like these allows me to tie in how math is applicable in today’s society.
“And you might notice that I called them MY teenagers or MY kids. When I teach a set of kids, they become mine. My own children will tell you that they have to correct me because I refer to ‘my kids,’ but I am not talking about the ones that live in my household. The most rewarding part of teaching and coaching, to me anyways, has been the relationships I have been able to build with my students. It is my belief that part of why I might be impactful in a student’s time at Marshall High School is because I don’t treat them like a warm body coming through my door. I speak to each student daily, and call them by their names.
“While this personal touch might seem like a small task, it’s actually a big deal. How many of you have visited a church or gone to a meeting and had no one speak to you? I have. It makes me feel like I don’t matter. And no one likes that feeling. So I make it my personal mission to learn something about each kid. It might be what their hobbies are, where they work or what extracurricular activity they are involved in at school. And then I support them! I go to football games, basketball games, soccer matches, softball and baseball games, the Mavette Spring Show, powerlifting meets and have even been to a tennis match! If I can’t attend at least one of their activities, I ask questions about it the next day and apologize for not being able to be there.
“Another thing I do to learn more about my students is ask journal questions daily. When my students come into class, there is a question on the board that they have to answer. Sometimes it is from the lesson the day before or it might relate to what I am going to teach them that day, but a lot of times, it pertains to them. I like to ask what they had for dinner, would they rather be a giraffe or a hippo, or if they could go anywhere in the world, where would it be, and why. I like to talk to them! I had multiple teachers that taught and then sat at their desk and never interacted with us. I vowed to never be like that.
“The way I look at it is I am molding young adults that are about to hit the real world — the world in which they will no longer be protected by the four walls that are my classroom and MHS. I treat them like young adults. I hold them accountable for their actions and on the other side, I let them correct me when I make a mistake. We talk about the fact that I am human — and the fact that some of them are smarter than I will ever be!
“I think most people want to leave an impact on the world after they’re done, and that’s what I strive for daily. I want kids to enjoy being at school rather than dreading it. If that means I have to accommodate some of their needs and learning styles, then I am constantly willing to do that. I want them to know that they matter and I care whether they learn or they don’t. I had another coach during high school that always ran our summer league/fall league, etc. He coached us any time that our head coach wasn’t legally allowed to. Kyle instilled in me that because people poured their efforts into me, I needed to do that for others. He saw that I could be great and made sure I knew to always give back. So I strive to do that through my math class. I joke with my kids and make solving equations as enjoyable as possible. I just hope they all know that they impact me, too.”
With a round of applause, Optimists expressed appreciation for an inspiring and informative address. President Julie presented Janna a gift card and a pot of white orchids. “The gift card is for you,” Julie emphasized, “and you don’t have to use it for your classes!”
Pictures were taken of Janna with her family (husband Chris, son Trenton and daughters Kaylee and Addison) and some of the student projects, which she had brought. It was a wonderful ending to our 2022-23 school year!