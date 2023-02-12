The Noon Optimist Club of Marshall met Feb. 8 in Hutchins Hall of the Cumberland Presbyterian Church, and 23 enjoyed a Jucy’s Taco Bar. (Our thanks to Optimists Le Ila and Charles Dixon for making the pick-up.)
President Julie Brock asked Optimist Rusty Rustenhaven to lead in prayer, following which she led in the pledge to the flag and the Optimist Creed.
President Julie welcomed Marshall High School 12th Grade Counselor Melanie Hudson and Associate Principal Nakena Bayless and explained that in all there will be 20 Young Texans selected this year, two each month. At the year end senior awards assembly, three young women and three young men will be randomly selected to receive $500 grants, which they may use in any way that they choose.
Optimist Julie Brock introduced Isabella Emery as the Young Texanne for February.
Her favorite subject is English and her favorite teachers are Coach Janna Duck for Algebra II, Heather Hill the Mavette Director, Charlotte Williams for English Language Arts and Skylyn Potts for biology. Her grade point average is 5.2.
She is a member of First United Methodist Church in Marshall and enjoys their projects that help children. They did a lot of work through Operation Christmas Child during December.
Isabella’s extracurricular activities include varsity volleyball for three years, participation in Future Farmers of America, membership in the Marshall Junior Symphony League and vice president of the Starfish Society.
She is particularly outstanding in volleyball. “I received academic all-district as well as second team all-district my sophomore year. My junior year, I received defensive player of the year for our district, third team all-East Texas and honorable mention all-state libero. My senior year, I received co-libero of the year for our district, second team all-East Texas and honorable mention all-state libero again, as well as Texas High School coaches association academic all-state and Texas girls coaches association academic all-state,” she shared.
Optimist Richard Magrill asked about “libero” because he had read that players in that position were usually the shortest on a team: “You’re clearly not short!” Isabella replied, “I have played other positions, but I like playing defense in the back positions.”
She’s also involved in helping other kids enjoy the sport. “Currently,” she adds, “I am coaching a club volleyball team of 13-year-olds for the East Texas Juniors.”
In Future Farmers, she has raised a goat and a sheep but this year has limited her animal husbandry to pigs, which have been an every year project. She has also been active in the Marshall Junior Symphony League, where she did Christmas shopping for kids and worked in a recent plant sale held for supporting the league’s work with kids.
Isabella also helps out with the Star Fish Society’s tutoring at William B. Travis Elementary School. She also serves as the club’s vice president.
At first she reported an interest in several colleges and thought she would train to be a physician’s assistant, but she has decided to attend Texas A&M University and study construction science. “I want to design homes and found my own business where I will be my own boss,” she said.
In a personal message to her parents, Wade and Natalie Emery, she said: “Thank you for always being my biggest supports, I love y’all.”
Optimist Julie then introduced Zachary Smith as the young Texan for January.
Zachary’s favorite subject is history and his favorite teachers are Coach Danna Duck for Algebra II, Skylyn Potts for biology and Amanda Skinner for instructional coaching. His grade point average is 4.8.
When asked what sparked his love of history, Zachary said, “I enjoy learning about people and places in the past. My grandfather, Steven Smith, wrote down many of his experiences in World War II and has shared them with me, and they are really interesting.”
Zachary’s extracurricular activities include varsity football (as a wide-receiver) and basketball, both of which he has played for 3 years. He received all-district honorable mention during his sophomore year for basketball and during his senior year for football. He also plays golf for MHS!
Like Isabella, Zachary is involved in the Starfish Society’s tutoring efforts at Travis Elementary, and he serves as the club president. He is also a member of the National Honor Society.
At Eastern Hills Church of Christ, Zachary is active in their youth, especially in their work with Mission Marshall. They help with restocking and with preparing trucks to take food to auxiliary locations.
He has worked at Landmark Apartments during past summers and will be one of the 50 counselors-in-training at Camp Huawni down in Timpson this summer.
Zachary’s future plan is to attend Baylor University and major in subjects that will prepare him for sports business marketing.
In a personal message to his parents, Brandon and Rebecca Smith, he said: “Thank you for always working your hardest to provide the best opportunities for me. Without y’all, I would not be the person I am today. Thank you and love y’all.”
Optimist John Fortune took photos and President Julie presented pots of philodendron birkins to the mothers.
Optimist Ned Calvert then announced that S.M.I.L.E. Day (our first Student Mock Interview Learning Experience since COVID) will be held on Friday March 24 at MHS. Associate Principal Nakena Bayless indicated that the entire senior class will be participating. Deadline for alerting the Hospitality Class as to the number of luncheon guests to prepare for will be March 1. Various details of the event were discussed and decided, and we look forward to the resumption of this service to MHS seniors.