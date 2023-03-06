The Noon Optimist Club of Marshall met March 1 in Hutchins Hall of the Cumberland Presbyterian Church, and 22 enjoyed a Jucy’s Taco Bar. (Our thanks to Optimists Le Ila and Charles Dixon for making the pick-up.)
President Julie Brock asked Optimist Ned Calvert to lead in prayer, following which she led in the pledge to the flag and the Optimist Creed.
President Julie welcomed Marshall High School 12th Grade Counselor Melanie Hudson and Associate Principal Nakena Bayless and explained that in all there will be 20 Young Texans selected this year, two each month. At the year end senior awards assembly, three young women and three young men will be randomly selected to receive $500 grants, which they may use in any way that they choose.
Optimist Julie Brock introduced A’laiah Allen as the Young Texanne for March.
Her favorite subject is the certified clinical medical assistant program, and her favorite teachers are Coach Anna Day for health sciences and Shronda Woolen for geometry. Her grade point average is 5.022.
She attends the West Side Church of Christ, sings in its choir and participates in its youth group.
A’laiah’s extracurricular activities include the Mavettes and the MHS choir. In the Mavettes, she serves as the social officer who, obviously, takes the lead in planning any big social activities but is responsible for smaller, ongoing activities which bring the drill team together and help them to form strong bonds with each other. She has sung soprano II in the choir for three years.
Optimist Richard Magrill asked if there was a part of the choir’s activities which particularly appealed to her? “Actually,” she said, “I especially enjoyed being part of the madrigal group both because of the Renaissance pieces that we sang and the fun of dressing up in the clothing of the period. Unfortunately, we do not have the madrigals this year.” “That’s not because MHS does not want to have it,” Nakena Bayless interjected, “but it just could not be continued this particular year.”
A’laiah shares her group-building abilities with the National Honor Society, which she also serves as social officer. In the Texas All-Region Choir, she made first division for regional solo and ensemble. She is a Texas Leadership scholarship finalist, and she ranks 14th academically in the senior class.
Her future plans involve attending Texas Woman’s University to major in nursing in hopes of becoming a neonatal nurse. Optimist Melissa Al-Ahmadi thanked A’laiah for her choice of nursing, “because the need is certainly there.” Optimist Richard Magrill pointed out that a friend of his had helped him to understand that neonatal care can be a very stressful specialty. Optimist Julie said that she was sure that “A’laiah is strong enough to handle the challenges!”
In a personal message to her parents, Lesley and Jack Wood, she said: “Thank you for always supporting me every step of the way and being the best mother I could ever ask for. You’ve always made sure that I had everything I’ve wanted and needed in life, and I thank God for having you here with me every day. I love you!!”
Optimist Julie then introduced Levi Ford as the Young Texan for March.
Levi’s favorite subjects are English and history, and his favorite teachers run the gamut of his school career. He singled out Courtney Duncan, who taught him in the first and second elementary grades, as well as Coach Janna Duck for Algebra II (“She actually made math fun!”) and East Texas Baptist University professor Sandy Hoover for U.S. history. His grade point average is 5.006.
Levi noted that he enjoys the traditional liberal arts subjects of English and history, “because they provide more room for thinking about philosophical ideas.” Optimist Melissa asked him to name some of his favorite school reading. “George Orwell is one author,” he said. He appreciated the way that Animal Farm shifts from a simple children’s story focused on animals to a profound examination of human motives.
He is a member of Mobberly Baptist Church in Marshall, “which is pretty active!” he says.
He is a member of the National Honor Society, but his special extracurricular interest is music, where he focuses on percussion. Currently he is working hard on his piano, but he has formed part of the drumline in MHS’s Big Red Pride Band for four years. “I started out playing the big bass drum because at that age, I happened to be the tallest boy, but now I play a smaller drum!” He made all-region band in 2019, 2020 and 2022 and solo and ensemble first division.
His interests are in music production, and a particular love is music theory. He is taking singing lessons, and when the band is not marching he plays the xylophone and the marimba. “The marimba,” he explains, “is just like the xylophone except that its made of wood and produces a deep rich sound.” He enjoys composing both music and lyrics. “But lyrics are surprisingly difficult!”
Levi looks forward to enrolling at Texas Tech University and “majoring in business marketing as well as also pursuing my music goals.”
In a personal message to his parents Shane and Jessica Ford, he says: “Thank you both for everything that you have done for me through the years. It’s been a long and emotional journey, and I know that I wouldn’t be where I am today without you! Thanks for showing me the pathway to my wealth and professional success, and moving forward into adulthood. I love you!” Optimist Richard Magrill queried him about his reference to “a long and emotional journey.” Levi responded, “I don’t want to sugarcoat it. There were ups and downs. But it was good!”
Optimist John Fortune took photos and President Julie presented pots of pink and lavender azaleas to the mothers.
Associate Principal Nakena Bayless and Optimist Ned Calvert shared that plans for S.M.I.L.E. Day (Student Mock Interview Learning Experience) are progressing, and Ned handed out a list of participating businesses and interviewers. Optimists Ben Dickson and Rachel Hankins of Dickson Insurance Agency shared their input, and Secretary Michele Fuller did some last minute recruiting since we had all but a couple of Optimists present for the meeting!
S.M.I.L.E. Day will be held on Friday, March 24 at Marshall High School.