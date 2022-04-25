Marshall Optimists enjoy a family affair with Elk leaders

The Noon Optimist Club of Marshall met on April 20 in Hutchins Hall of the Cumberland Presbyterian Church to enjoy Porky’s fried catfish, slaw, french fries and hushpuppies. President Julie Brock asked Optimist Isabel Martinez to lead in prayer, following which she led in the pledge to the flag and the Optimist Creed.
The Optimists welcomed back Renea Oswalt to talk about the work of the Marshall Elks Lodge. Renea had spoken at a North Texas District Optimist meeting the club hosted last fall, but which many of our members missed out on. This time she was accompanied by her husband, Justice of the Peace John Oswalt, a past president of the local lodge and of the Texas Elks, and Donna Bradley, currently the Lodge Sweetheart. (Note: In two years, Renea will be the new state president!)
John began his remarks recalling the many years as a younger man that he worked selling Christmas trees in the Optimist Club’s fundraising operation, which ran from 1954 to 1994. He was recruited for that work by his Optimist dad, Jim Oswalt, who joined our club in 1973. (He is our club’s longest-term member, the local Elks’ treasurer and was part of the Elk/Optimist joint bingo games around the turn of this century — an effort from which the Optimists still draw strength.)
The Marshall Elks Lodge has 146 members who form part of the 14,000 Texas Elks and 1 million U.S.A. Elks. Nationally, the Elks provide $80 million annually in scholarships, which are awarded from the local, state and national level. The kids who compete at the national level (and there have been contestants from our area) are most impressive, according to Renea. “They speak on how they are going to change the world, and believe me,” she says, “they are going to change the world.”
One of the many efforts of the Elks involves weekly summer camps at Gonzales, Texas for special needs children or those in foster care from age 7-15. Recently, this program has expanded to have a special session for 16-20 year olds who have previously benefitted from camp attendance. This “alumni” camp involves 40 campers per event. Reports of local participants, says Renea, “provide awesome testimonials of the camps’ benefits.”
The “Hoop Shoots” competition is another local activity which stretches all the way to the national stage. Winners get their names on a special Elks plaque that is a part of the National Basketball Hall of Fame. Renea adds, “We Elks are grateful that the national group includes our Elks kids in their Hall of Fame.”
Donna Bradley shared some of her work as the local Elks sweetheart. “It is a volunteer position where you work to raise money for club projects.” She emphasizes, “it is a lot of hard work but an amazing experience.” The eight lodges of the local area raised $81,000 this past year and “that is over double what we had been raising yearly before COVID interrupted our work,” says John Oswalt.
The grants program for special needs children is very active on the local level. Such assistance includes grants for home remodeling. One recent grant in Harrison County provided a generator which is used to keep special home medical equipment operating during our power outages.
John mentioned that there is still “grant money left on the table” each year, emphasizing that it is a effort to get enough applications to see that more kids are served. He noted that the Elks work through teachers, “who see the needs each day” to try to identify those who could benefit from the help.
Optimist Melissa Al-Ahmadi, who is a social worker, asked if they ever sought out doctors’ recommendations. John replied that HIPAA regulations made it difficult if not impossible for doctors to provide referrals. President Julie Brock mentioned that the Optimist’s 3M Backpack program uses the Marshall ISD nurses as points of contact for identifying elementary students who are food insecure. She also admitted our program faces the same problem as the Elks when the help that can be provided for kids is not sought or allowed.
John said that the Elks offer to provide the parents help with the applications for grants. “The money only goes directly to the parents to help with the child’s needs and primarily is in the form of reimbursements for work already done.” Donna Bradley mentioned that one recent grant had helped with the physical readjustment of an 18-month-old child’s head. She also mentioned that the Lodge has received inspiring feedback from a 21-year-old who had benefitted from the grants.
Renea shared the success of the Lodge’s “Back to School Bash.” “It helps up to 300 kids a year providing backpacks, which the kids can fill with supplies,” said John. Renea also mentioned the “Community Baby Shower,” which the Lodge has now sponsored for three years in a row. This provides basic supplies purchased by the Elks as well as other items contributed by the community.
“This year we gave away everything in an hour and a half and had to take the names of later arrivals,” said Renea. “We then purchased additional basic supplies, so no one was unserved.” Optimist Janie Moore asked if grandmothers could received supplies as well as mothers. Renea said, “Yes, if you have responsibility for a child you can receive supplies.”
Renea also emphasized that the Elks have fun, including crawfish boils, monthly karaoke nights, the Jingle Bell Express and the Antler Scramble Golf Tournament, among others. The Elks are actively engaged with the Chamber of Commerce and were named “Nonprofit of the Year” in 2016.
She included an invitation to join the Lodge. Dues are $109 a year, and meetings are held on second and fourth Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. Members must be 21 years old, American citizens, believe in God and be proposed/sponsored by a member in good standing. “To Elks, laughter is better than tears and a kind word more powerful than a frown. The dream of a better world becomes reality when shaped by enough willing hearts and hands.”
There was a heartfelt round of applause from the Optimists for the work of the Elks and for our guests who made such an engaging presentation. Renea and Donna were presented bundles of yellow tulips to take with them by Optimist Janie Moore.