Marshall Optimists enjoy double-header of Young Texans

The Noon Optimist Club of Marshall met on Sept. 7 in Hutchins Hall of the Cumberland Presbyterian Church, and 24 enjoyed Domino’s pizza. (Our thanks to Optimists Le Ila and Charles Dixon for making the pick-up, Secretary Michele Fuller for securing cakes and cookies and Optimist Richard Magrill for the salad.)
President Julie Brock asked Optimist Le Ila to lead in prayer, following which she led in the pledge to the flag and the Optimist Creed. President Julie welcomed Marshall High School 12th Grade Counselor Melanie Hudson, Associate Principal Nakena Bayless, Principal Matthew Gregory and our other guests and explained that in all there will be 20 Young Texans selected this year, two each month. At the year-end senior awards assembly, three young women and three young men will be randomly selected to receive $500 grants, which they may use in any way that they choose.
Optimist Julie Brock introduced Emily Patel as the Young Texanne for August.
Emily’s favorite subject is math and her favorite teacher is Janna Duck, who teaches Algebra II. Her grade point average is 5.438. Optimist Charles Dixon picked up on Emily’s interest in math and said, “My age is 34 power, how old am I?” Emily replied, “Very old!” For Emily, extracurricular activities center around gymnastics. She has been a gymnast for nine years and has competed nationally for six years. She particularly enjoys tumbling. Visitor Dr. Matt Baird asked about her special achievements in tumbling, and she said that she had done 18 backhand flips in a row!
Emily is active in First United Methodist Church, and her future plans involve attending the University of Texas at Austin, where she will major in business with the goal of becoming an accountant.
Optimist Melanie Valdez asked, “What is your most memorable experience in high school?” Emily replied that she would have to say “Going to a pre-COVID dance!”
In a personal message to her parents, Bobby and Vibha Patel, she says: “Thank you mom and dad for giving me the opportunity that I know y’all didn’t always have to continue to further my education and thank you for teaching me to work hard and never give up. I am very grateful for y’all’s continuous love every day. And to my sister, Jamie who is already at UT Austin, thank you for being my best friend and always being there for me. I love y’all.”
Optimist Julie Brock introduced Vinuth Gamage as the Young Texan for August. His favorite subjects are many: math, English, band, history and science, and his favorite teachers are Janna Duck for Algebra II, Jerry Eagan for government and economics, and Kyleigh Lopez for English. His grade point average is 5.53.
Extracurricular activities match his favorite subjects: band (he plays saxophone), University Interscholastic League (UIL) in current events and math, the National Honor Society and the Interact Club.
Vinuth’s accomplishments include: second chair for Area C Tenor Sax, first Division at State Solo and Ensemble, and second in State UIL Current Events (team). He is a finalist in the National Merit scholarship competition and serves as president of the MHS National Honor Society. Because of his proficiency at the saxophone, his friend encouraged him to join a local jazz band, which he enjoys.
“My goal,” he says, “is to get accepted to my dream college and become a successful computer engineer.” President Julie asked what his “dream college” is? “Stanford University,” he replied, “but I have plenty of options,” he added.
His personal message to his parents, Sandhyu Siriwandana and Sanath Gamage, is: “I thank you for supporting me through all of our hard times. I hope that you feel proud, and that I can continue to be successful in the future.”
Optimist Julie Brock introduced Julia Carlile as the Young Texanne for September. Her favorite subjects are math and science, and her favorite teachers are Janna Duck for Algebra II and Skylyn Potts for biology.
Julia’s grade point average is 5.41. She is a member of the National Honor Society and the Mavettes, where this year she is first lieutenant. She loves dancing and the Mavettes provide an outlet for that interest. Optimist Janie Moore asked her “How would you encourage other young women to join the Mavettes?” “I would have to be honest with them and say that it takes a lot of your time, but the reward is that you become part of a large family with members that you can depend on.”
Julia is active in First United Methodist Church and has been active in its youth group and going on work trips. “Once, on a trip, we painted a whole fence and, in Marshall, we have built handicapped ramps.”
Her future plans are to attend the University of Texas at Austin and major in something science related. “My goal is to become an orthodontist.”
In a personal message to her parents, Clay and Amy Carlile, she says: “Thank you so much for everything you do for me, supporting me even when life is busy and we have a lot going on. I love you so much.”
Optimist Julie Brock introduced Jonah Baird as the Young Texan for September. His favorite subjects are physics and calculus, and his favorite teachers are Lorenzo Raymundo in biology and Keith Goldberg in calculus. His grade point average is 5.09. Extracurricular activities include Future Farmers of America (FFA) Forestry and University Interscholastic League (UIL) Academics.
He is a member of Central Baptist Church, where he is active in the youth group.
“My interests and hobbies,” he says, “include welding, woodworking, forging, FFA Forestry, UIL Mathematics, UIL Social Studies, unicycling, leather-working, playing the accordion, science fairs and raising my goose.” Optimist Le Ila asked what kinds of projects he has done in woodworking, and he indicated that he had made tables that combined woodworking with welding.
President Julie inquired if Jonah had his own forge, and he said “yes” and his father, Matt, offered to loan her an instructional video which she could share with her husband Cory, who has been experimenting with hair dryers trying to build his own backyard forge. Jonah mentioned that he particularly enjoyed his goose, whose name is Gertrude. In his part-time employment, he is a gardener. Jonah’s future plans are quite specific: “I plan to become a history professor at East Texas Baptist University.”
Optimist Melanie Valdez asked him, “What is your message to your younger classmates?” Jonah said, “Keep working hard and remember that learning is more important that friends, adding, I said learning not grades!”
Jonah’s personal message to his parents, Lee and Matt Baird, is “Dear Mom and Dad, thank you for all that you have done for me. Without the hours you poured into my life, I would not be here today. To Dad: thank you for teaching me to never stop learning, no matter how much you know, and my height! To Mom: thank you for teaching me to always be assertive, even when I probably shouldn’t be, and my curly hair! And to both of you (and most important of all!), thank you for instilling in me the word of God, and the love of Jesus. I love y’all.”
President Julie presented pots of fall mums (yellow, bronze and lavender) to the mothers of all the Young Texans, and Optimist John Fortune took a series of photos. It was a good beginning to a new school year!