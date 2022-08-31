Marshall Optimists explore the Boys & Girls Club of the Big Pines

The Noon Optimist Club of Marshall met on Aug. 24 in Hutchins Hall of the Cumberland Presbyterian Church and enjoyed barbecued beef, turkey and sausage from Bodacious. (Our thanks to Optimists Le Ila and Charles Dixon for making the pick-up and Secretary Michele Fuller for securing the buns, chips, fruit and cookies!)
President Julie Brock asked Optimist Rusty Rustenhaven to lead in prayer, following which she led in the pledge to the flag and the Optimist Creed.
President Julie reminded the club that we had contributed toward the Big Pines Breakdown with Stoney LaRue back in July and introduced Shelly Meisenheimer, director of operations, and Hanna Brown, area director, to share more details about the current work of the Boys and Girls Club.
Shelly noted that Hanna was a little newer to the work than she herself. The club, however, has been around since 1993. “Our primary goal,” said Shelly, “is for each kid to realize her or his own potential.’
“Due to an unfortunate accident,” she reported, “the club facilities at our main site were refurbished in May of 2018. (The club is attached to the Marshall city swimming pool, and frozen water pipes in the ceiling during that year’s previous winter made these repairs necessary.)
Recently, the club has had to close several auxiliary sites. “There are four sites here in Marshall — one at the main facility and three at elementary schools: William B. Travis, Sam Houston and David Crockett. Then there are the sites in Waskom, Hallsville, Longview and Pine Tree.” The Gilmer and Spring Hill sites had to be closed.
“We are hoping to open up in White Oak and reopen in Gilmer and Spring Hill, but at the moment we just can’t find the employees,” said Shelly, ”and our soccer program is running behind because our athletic director quit!”
Optimists asked how kids get to the available sites. “Marshal ISD transports junior highs to the main site, and some Price T. Young kids to David Crockett.” The high school site has 52 teenage participants, and the younger ones are served at their elementary schools.
Optimist Rusty Rustenhaven asked about the club’s corporate work and fundraising, which reminded Shelly to explain that CEO Chad Patterson was busy in neighboring counties today talking with possible corporate sponsors.
“Marshall’s main fundraiser is the fall golf tournament coming up in October, but a ‘champions dinner’ is in the planning stages,” Shelly said, “and Longview also has a golf tournament.” “Fees cover the cost of the four employees at each site.”
Daily activities begin each afternoon with a “power hour” during which the kids do homework. “They will do something academic, even if they have no homework,” emphasized Hanna. “Then, weather permitting, we will go outside.” During the summer, the club operates from 7:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. and serves breakfast and lunch, but afterschool sessions last for three hours. “We serve snacks from the East Texas Food Bank and do community activities like providing handmade cards for nursing homes,”
“The club is for everyone, no matter income,” says Hanna, “and we receive several grants from the Texas Learning Center.” In that connection, the club is very grateful for the tutors sent to the sites by Sylvan Learning Center. “I’ve never liked math,” says Shelly, “but their help has inspired me to assist with the math tutoring.”
Optimist questions brought up the “youth of the year” competitions, which were held in the past. “When COVID hit our teenage participation plummeted,” said Hanna, so that has temporarily interrupted this program in which they worked with three to five teenagers who would write essays about what the club and their families mean to them and compete to represent the club. Participants would present their essays to groups in their communities. Winners would be selected to compete at higher levels.
Staffing is a major problem. “I never thought I would be in the position of having to tell parents that we just couldn’t serve their kids because we could not find the employees to staff programs in their areas,” said Shelly. Hanna quickly adds that “COVID has really put a damper on the club,” but the club’s governing board, just this past Monday raised the wages offered to current and prospective staff! “We were paying $12 and $9 per hour,” says Shelly, “but our rates have been raised to $15 and $12 an hour for the three hours a day.”
Optimist Richard Magrill asked if the relatively small number of hours a day was a problem in recruiting workers? Shelly answered that the three-hour limit has never been a problem in her experience.
With regard to recruiting school personnel, Hanna noted, “there’s too much on teachers and teachers’ aides, and they do not want to spend all evening doing the same kind of work.” “East Texas Baptist University students have been a great help. However, the fact that the college term ends before the school terms is a problem; also the end of day hours keep fluctuating at the schools.”
Optimist Rusty Rustenhaven agreed that every sector is looking for employees. Optimist Rachel Hankins was busy taking notes about Longview needs, and Optimist Janie Moore asked questions following the presentation. “It is a crucial time period,” noted Shelly, “COVID has just ruined everything!”
President Julie thanked Shelly and Hanna for their spirited presentation, and the club gave them a round of applause.
Optimist Richard Magrill pointed out that the memorial patches for three of our members secured from Optimist International by Secretary Michele Fuller had been added to the club’s “Awards Honors” banner.
The first one was for Optimist Rusty Asaff, who died on Dec. 18, 2020. Rusty was a member from 2003-2019.
The second one was for Dr. George Bennett who died Feb. 4, 2021. Dr. Bennett had joined the club on July 21, 1952. At his death, he had been a member for 69 years, which made him the longest term member in the entire history of the club.
The final one was for Lily Whitis, who died April 29, 2021. She was a member from 1995-2014, and is remembered fondly as our “super secretary-treasurer” (for almost all of her 20 years of service).
Richard reminded Shelly and Hanna to take their pots of yellow, bronze-tipped mums from the head table. Optimist John Fortune took photos of them with President Julie.