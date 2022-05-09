The Noon Optimist Club of Marshall met on May 4 in Hutchins Hall of the Cumberland Presbyterian Church to enjoy sandwiches, wraps and chips from Texas Tea Room II (with fruit and cookies provided by Optimist Michele Fuller). Tables were decorated with small pots of miniature roses from Kroger. President Julie Brock asked the Rev. Rusty Rustenhaven to lead in prayer, following which she led in the pledge to the flag and the Optimist Creed.
The club rejoiced with Optimist Janie Moore on the April 24 birth of two grandsons, Kendrick Jai-Laden and Charleston Jay-Burnell Powell, to her son Charleston and daughter-in-law Vanisia Powell. “I’ve not yet got to hold them,” she said, “because they are still gaining weight in Christus Good Shepherd in Longview. But they are doing well!”
We also celebrated another successful year of service to food insecure kids in Marshall ISD by the club’s Triple M Backpack program with a report from Steve Horton, who has taken over as Backpack Treasurer from Optimist Charles Dixon.
Finally, we heard a report from Optimist Le Ila Dixon on the winner of the Optimist medal in the recent Mini-Monet Art Contest, produced by the Marshall Area Arts Council and sponsored by our club.
Steve Horton said that Backpack President Don Parrish could not make our meeting due to a doctor’s appointment. “Since I took over from Charles as treasurer,” he said, “we’ve had a few minor hiccups, but basically everything has gone well and the East Texas Food Bank in Tyler is great to work with. I mastered the logistics of meeting their truck and made our last order with them to get us through the end of May.”
“We’ve distributed backpacks (3,073 in all!) to all four MISD elementary schools this year, William B. Travis receiving the largest weekly number and Sam Houston the smallest (usually just 3 to 6). The school nurses (God bless them! They are really on it and love to do it!) have been great in keeping us informed of the number of kids in need each week. Special thanks to teachers as well who nominate kids to the nurses.
“We are grateful to our church volunteers who make the actual deliveries each week: Kendall Harper the secretary at Mobberly Baptist, who takes meals to Travis; Jane Ogden of Cumberland Presbyterian, who delivers to Price T. Young; and Don Parrish of St. Mark United Methodist, who goes to Houston and David Crockett.
Rusty Rustenhaven asked about the food. Steve Horton and Optimist Julie Brock emphasized that it is kid-friendly and includes cereal, shelf-stable milk, canned meats and veggies, fruit cups, etc. “I was just curious about how there was enough food to see the kids through the weekend,” Rusty explained. Steve mentioned that whenever there is going to be a long holiday weekend, they double up on the food so that there will be enough. Rusty noted that Mission Marshall tries to have food served during the summer. “Of course, nothing is as good as the lunches MISD provides,” he admitted.
Steve mentioned that contributions to support the program are needed, and Charles and Le Ila Dixon promised to work with him on getting the list together to mail out to past donors. “First United Methodist has been a good supporter, and Central Baptist makes quarterly donations from their regular budget,” Charles remarked. (Contributions to Triple M Backpack Program, P.O. Box 1234, Marshall TX 75670)
Optimist Le Ila Dixon reported on the Marshall Area Arts Council’s Mini-Monet Art Contest awards on April 22. “It was a great success, and there were more than 300 entries this year!” she said. “We are thankful to have had retired MISD art teacher Nanci Whatley to serve again as judge for the Optimist Medallion prize.”
Jiya Mistry, a ninth-grader, was the winner for her painting, “Fruit.” The club was pleased to see a photo of Jiya, her painting and hear judge Whatley’s evaluation of it.
President Julie announced that our next meeting on May 18 will need to concentrate on business. A sign-up sheet to staff our booth at the upcoming Stagecoach Days was passed around.