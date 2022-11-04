Marshall Optimists give thanks for November Young Texans

The Noon Optimist Club of Marshall met Nov. 2 in Hutchins Hall of the Cumberland Presbyterian Church, and 19 enjoyed a buffet from Domino’s Pizza. (Our thanks to Optimists Charles and Le Ila Dixon for making the pickup of pizza and dessert and Optimist Richard Magrill for making the salad.)
President Julie Brock asked Optimist Rusty Rustenhaven to lead in prayer, following which she led in the pledge to the flag and the Optimist Creed.
President Julie welcomed Marshall High School 12th Grade Counselor Melanie Hudson and Associate Principal Nakena Bayless and explained that in all there will be 20 Young Texans selected this year, two each month. At the year end senior awards assembly, three young women and three young men will be randomly selected to receive $500 grants, which they may use in any way that they choose.
She also welcomed Don Parrish from the Triple M Backpack board, who came to warn of the effects of price inflation on the costs of the weekend food packs for MISD elementary school students experiencing food insecurity.
Optimist Julie Brock introduced Alyson Roberson, the Young Texanne for November.
Alyson’s favorite subjects are English and science, and her favorite teachers are Coach Janna Duck for Algebra 2, Kyleigh Lopez for English language arts, and Amber Williams and Skylyn Potts for biology. Her grade point average is 5.228.
She enjoys all sports, but especially varsity softball and volleyball. In the latter, her team has made it to the playoffs two years in a row, thus making history! She also enjoys animal rehab and the care and raising of rabbits, and she is active in the Future Farmers of America. (She was particularly excited about her entry of a pen of rabbits in a recent competition.) In addition, she is a member of the National Honor Society.
Alyson attends Word of God Ministries in Shreveport and supports its outreach, and in Marshall she is active in the youth group of Friendship Baptist Church, where she enjoys going on mission trips. At MHS, she is a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
Her future plans are to attend the University of Texas at Austin and major in biology. “Once I graduate, I will apply for veterinary school and,” she says, “one day I hope to run my own rehabilitation practice.”
Optimist Le Ila asked if there was “a particular experience that sparked her interest in veterinary and animal care?” “Yes,” she said, “in our family we always had tons of dogs. One special member of our family, a dog named Buddy, developed cancer. Going through that experience with him made me want to be able to fix that.”
Optimist Richard Magrill asked her to elaborate on her plans for her own “rehabilitation” practice. “In Branson, Missouri, I was introduced to a program that cared for injured wild animals to restore them to their natural habitat or care for them long-term if they could not be returned to the wild. My hope is to create a mobile care unit that can go to areas that are not as well-served as Marshall is by animal-care professionals.”
In a personal message to her parents, Mark and Kari Roberson, she said: “Thank you so much for always pushing me to do my best in everything that I do and never allowing me to give up! I couldn’t be who I am today without y’all!”
Optimist Julie Brock then introduced Eduardo Fajardo as the Young Texan for November.
Eduardo’s favorite subjects are math and lunch! Optimist Richard Magrill noted that this was the first time that food service staff had been singled out as a favorite. “I really love eating,” said Eduardo.
His favorite teachers are Jessica Shadix,, who taught in the agriculture department, and Kathy Reints, who taught him algebra in Junior High. His grade point average is 5.075.
He enjoys raising pigs, fishing, and working with ag mechanics. “I also like spending time working on my truck, and I am excited that we made it to state in our forestry team.” “One of our team’s activities was identifying leaves and pine needles.” “What is the length of a short-leaf pine’s needles?” asked Richard Magrill. “About the length of my little finger,” replied Eduardo. “I also enjoy football [he plays safety] and band [he plays the trombone].”
Eduardo is active in Saint Joseph’s Catholic Church.
His future plans are to attend Texas A&M University and to get accepted into their engineering program. His hope is to become a civil engineer. That pursuit has been inspired by his summer work on steel framing with his father, Misael’s, construction company. “So often we have to work out solutions to problems caused by poor engineering,” he says, “I hope to become an engineer who makes fewer problems for the people who actually try to follow their plans.”
In a personal message to his parents, Laura and Misael Fajardo, he said: “Thank you Mom and Dad for everything you have done for me. Pushing me to do great things I didn’t know I could do. Y’all have shaped me into the person I am today. Love Ya!!” Note: Eduardo is a twin. “I am one minute older!”
President Julie reported on our participation in the FireAnt Festival. Optimist Michele and her daughter Kayla (along with their dogs Monster, Bellatrix and Luna Bug, together with Optimist Charles Dixon and his friend Mark Correro, staffed the booth. “They had raffle tickets to sell,” she said, “and the Pumpkin Bag toss that kids could play for prizes.” They highlighted the activities of our club with a handout and Optimist bags filled with koozies, the blue “guy” computer screen duster, and an Optimist pen. When the raffle drawing was held at the end of the day, Zameer Rana was declared the winner.
Julie also reported on our participation in the Fall Festival put on by Buddy Power Promotions, Inc. and the Marshall Regional Arts Council this past weekend. There were about 12 booths in total, and Optimists Michele Fuller and Melissa Al-Ahmadi served at ours. They had trick-or-treat candy, gave out flyers about the club, and played a ring toss on the witches hat game where the kids could win goody bags, Optimist freebies, full-size candy bars, bubbles, duckies and fidgets.
Saturday night, there were over 400 kids that came through and they ran out of everything that they had brought. Michele and her daughter, Kayla, had to make more goody bags before Sunday night when there were over 150 more kids. “The Haunted Hall upstairs, where I was located, saw about 350 people come through.”
President Julie presented pots of burnt-orange fall mums to the mothers of the Young Texans, and Treasurer Michele Fuller took a series of photos.
Several club members engaged in an impromptu meeting with Melanie Hudson and Nakena Bayless about reviving the S.M.I.L.E. (Student Mock Interview Learning Experience) event at MHS in the spring. Optimist Rachel Hankins supplied the MHS leaders with copies of our report on the last event in 2020, held just before COVID closed down everything.
Don Parrish presented to the club the impact of inflation on the work of the Triple M Backpack program. The yearly cost of weekend food (to see a child through the times when school lunches and breakfasts are unavailable) was $150 when the program began in 2010 and has had modest increases over the years since. However, this year that cost has jumped to $350.
Club members shared literature and history on the program, and plans were made to have a face to face get together to share methods and mailing lists for communicating the need. The MISD Backpack count for the week of Sept. 19 was: 40 for Price T. Young Elementary; 30 for William B. Travis; 2 for Sam Houston; and 30 for David Crockett.
President Julie assured Don that the “Marshall community has always provided the gifts required to meet the needs of the kids in the Backpack program.”
Commenting on today being a great meeting, one member said, “It was like having two meetings in one!” First time visitor Don Parrish expressed his personal pleasure in hearing from “such impressive young people.”