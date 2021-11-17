Marshall Optimists give thanks for November Young Texans

The Noon Optimist Club of Marshall met on Nov. 10 in Hutchins Hall of the Cumberland Presbyterian Church to enjoy Bodacious Barbecue with the Young Texans for November: Jamie Patel and Sam Palmer. The club also celebrated the birthdays of Optimists Jim Oswalt and Le Ila Dixon. (Le Ila provided two delicious bundt cakes: one a chocolate pudding cake and the other encrusted with pecans.) President Julie Brock called on Optimist Le Ila Dixon to lead in prayer, following which she led in the pledge to the flag and the Optimist Creed.
Julie welcomed Marshall High School administrators to the meeting: Associate Principal Nakena Bayless (who arrived late due to her responsibilities in standing in for Principal Matt Gregory) and Senior Counselor Suzan Harrison. She explained that in all there will be 18 Young Texans honored this year, two each month. At the year end senior awards assembly, three young women and three young men will be randomly selected to receive $500 grants, which they may use in any way that they choose.
Optimist Julie then introduced Jamie Patel as November’s Young Texanne. Jamie introduced her mother Vibna.
Jamie’s favorite subjects are math and science and her favorite teachers are Kyleigh Lopez in English and Jerry Eagan, who teaches AP U.S. history and world geography. Her grade point average is 5.3.
An Olympic quality gymnast, Jamie began this pursuit when she was only 3-years-old. She has been in active competition for 11 years and was the 2018 National Floor Champion in North Carolina. Suzan Harrison said that Marshall ISD encourages this high level of athletic pursuit by giving academic credit for time spent in training.
Jamie is also active in First United Methodist Church and the National Honor Society. She volunteers at her parents’ business: Quality Inn. Her future plans include going either to Rice University or the University of Texas at Austin to pursue a degree in the medical field, possibly with a specialty in cardiology.
In a personal message to her parents, Bobby and Vibna Patel, Jamie says: “I really enjoyed being able to compete and travel for such a long time and I value the time and effort you all have put into helping me succeed. I thank you for trusting me and allowing me to have the freedom to enjoy time with my friends.”
Her mother, Vibna, noted that Jamie has recently come through major surgery and is back, active in school. She and Bobby are very proud of their daughter’s achievements.
President Julie then introduced Sam Palmer as November’s Young Texan. Sam introduced his parents Chase and Sarah.
Sam’s favorite subject is history and his favorite teacher is also one of Jamie’s: Jerry Eagan. Optimist Richard Magrill asked if Sam had a particular area of history that most interested him and he indicated that he is particularly attracted to the history of military campaigns. Optimist Richard encouraged Sam to pursue history as a field of study, indicating that it was always a favorite of his.
Extracurricular activities for Sam include football, power-lifting and band. When asked how he managed to serve as the Maverick middle-linebacker (No. 43) and be in the band, he confessed that he had given up his percussion playing in the band to pursue football this fall.
Sam is very active in Eastern Hills Church of Christ and was part of a group from the church that went to Houston this past summer to hold a Vacation Bible School in the inner city. He also enjoys working on the family farm, where he has helped construct fences to deter the ravages of feral hogs which are such a big problem in Texas. He is employed part-time at Linda Lewis Lifeguarding.
Future plans include attending Baylor University, where he plans to continue his interest in history.
In a personal message to his parents, Chase and Sarah Palmer, Sam says, “Thank you for all the sacrifice and encouragement you both have given to me. There is no way to voice how thankful I am for you!”
Following the presentations, Optimist John Fortune took photographs of the honorees and their parents.
Optimist Le Ila reminded club members that it’s time to prepare for an exciting week — as coming right up is both is longest lunar eclipse of the century, and this year’s Leonids meteor shower. On Thursday and Friday, Nov. 18-19, she advised us to look up to see a Blood Moon lunar eclipse, as the full moon slips into the Earth’s shadow over the course of three hours and 28 minutes.
While you won’t be experiencing a full lunar eclipse, the event is still set to be spectacular: At its peak, only a small sliver (2.6 percent) of the moon will remain lit up by the sun. This partial eclipse will be visible wherever it’s night and the moon is above the horizon. That translates to quite a lot of places around the world. In North America, we’re in a prime location for watching the lunar show. For people in our area, the partial eclipse begins a little after 1 in the morning, reaching its maximum at 3:02 a.m. — that’s when you’ll really want to be watching the moon.
This partial eclipse is set to be a great example of what’s known as the Japanese Lantern Effect — in other words, according to Farmer’s Almanac, the surface of the moon will appear the color of glowing copper, gradating down to a beautiful “uneclipsed yellow sliver.”
If the Beaver Moon’s show towards the end of the week isn’t enough, Wednesday morning is set to be the peak for the Leonid meteor shower. Sighting the Leonids is a yearly occurrence. Centered around the comet Tempel-Tuttle that takes about 33 years to fully orbit Earth, it’s named for the constellation Leo — as the point in the sky where most of the meteors streak from is around the mane of the lion constellation. The best time to see bright trails is before dawn on Nov. 17. The only dark spot? That nearly-full moon won’t make it so easy to see meteors.
Finally, remember our next month’s meeting will be on Dec. 8, when we will welcome the Young Texans for December.