The Noon Optimist Club of Marshall met Wednesday, Aug. 16 in Hutchins Hall of the Cumberland Presbyterian Church and enjoyed pork, turkey and sausage with fixins from Bodacious Barbecue. (Our thanks to Optimist Ned Calvert for making the pick-up in the absence of Optimists Le Ila Dixon and Charles Dixon.) We were all pleased to be with each other after our mid-summer break!
President Julie Brock informed us that this month Optimists Richard Magrill, Isabel Martinez and Melanie Valdez have birthdays and told them to grab a cupcake! She also welcomed our guest, Misty Scott, the director of Mission Marshall. Optimist Rusty Rustenhaven led in prayer, and President Julie led the pledge to the U.S. flag and the Optimist Creed.
Finally, she asked our help in getting word out to new mothers about the upcoming Elks Club baby shower.
Misty expressed her pleasure at being among Optimists and said that she knew she was among supporters of Mission Marshall, and therefore she would limit her remarks to things that are changing with this ministry.
“New food pantry hours starting in September will be Monday evening 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.; Tuesday and Wednesday 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; and the first Saturday of each month from 9 a.m. until noon,” she said, “and remote food lockers are coming up in the winter of 2023!” Misty noted that this new schedule eliminates the Thursday hours because this day is needed for other tasks that cannot be accomplished while the pantry is engaged in serving clients. Thursday will also provide an opportunity for volunteers who are more comfortable helping with tasks that do not require interaction with the public.
“The recent change in federal food programs has marked an increase in use of the pantry. We now serve around 1,000 families a month (an additional 250!) and include not only Harrison but Marion County (where we are building awareness of our availability). Of course, food costs for us have gone up just like for everyone else, but the East Texas Food Bank at Tyler is still a bargain for us. Also, I watch Kroger’s prices, especially on pasta, and they are good to order in bulk for us when that is advantageous. (This route is one way for us to get regular pasta instead of whole wheat, which our clients just will not take!)”
“As a result of this expansion, we need more volunteers; with the influx of clients at our opening at 10 a.m., it may take until 11 a.m. for all those who had been waiting at the time of opening to be served — and that means we need a lot more folks to assist.”
Optimist Richard Magrill asked for more details about the new food lockers program. Misty said that initial lockers would be located at the Life Center and on the Wiley College campus. In a sense, this new effort is an outgrowth of the distribution of food during the pandemic when folks placed their orders on line for pick-up in the Mission Marshall parking lot. Now online orders will be able to be taken to the lockers for pick-up at the client’s convenience using a code they will be supplied when they place their orders.
Misty then commented on the growing success of the “Read to Ride Program” in which third-graders meet reading improvement goals and receive their very own bicycles as a reward for their success. “The bikes,” said Misty, “have nothing to do with reading, but they are powerful motivators, especially for boys who only have their sister’s hand-me-down repainted ones!” (The bikes are another area of increase in costs, with them formerly available for $40 and now requiring $75.)
On the pre-third grade side, Misty praised the teachers who from the inception of this program eight years ago brought second-graders to the events where successful third-graders received their bikes in order to encourage and inspire participation. On the post-bike side, recipients are now involved as older students in assembling the bikes for the new classes coming along. ROTC and FFA students in particular are helpful in this effort.
Misty also noted that the “Read to Ride” program has been expanded beyond Marshall ISD to include Elysian Fields and Waskom.
Optimist Rusty Rustenhaven, a member of Mission Marshall’s team (board), reminded Misty to share the work in the Woodlawn Community and the Tuesday presentations to those waiting their turn to shop in the pantry. Misty noted that the once-a-month service at Woodlawn served 150 families and that 100 families are also served at Crossroads Baptist Church once-a-month.
Other groups are invited to make presentation on Tuesday regarding services available by helping organizations. These include Community Healthcare, Marshall/Harrison County Health Division, and Marshall/Harrison County Literacy Council. Other groups are being sought.
Misty was pleased to call attention to the fact that the local Salvation Army now has its offices within Mission Marshall, and she emphasized that all the money contributed in the Army’s “kettle drives” locally is used for the benefit of Harrison County residents.
Addressing the question of the folks who benefit from the food pantry programs, Misty said that she was privileged to be inspired by noticing clients busily engaged in their working jobs as she circulated around Marshall. “Our clients are folks who just want a better life and who are not afraid to work to get it,” she said.
Optimist Rusty also asked Misty to comment on the new refrigerated food lockers and their enhancement of the pantry’s work. Misty noted that in the past when the pantry had fresh produce it had to be distributed immediately. Now clients have the opportunity of fresh produce on a regular basis.
This additional storage has facilitated the contributions from home gardens and deer hunters as well. Misty noted that hunters can take their game to the Deer Den, where it will be processed and provided to the food pantry. President Julie asked if hogs could be contributed. “Oh yes, as long as they are processed in a USDA inspected facility like the Deer Den.”
Home gardeners are able to bring in fresh produce. “Some even plant their gardens just for the purpose of aiding the food pantry!”
Optimist Rusty asked Misty for current stats on the number of food insecure folks in the county. “Approximately 20 percent,” responded Misty, “but it’s possibly higher in Marion County.”
The club thanked Misty for all her work and that of the Mission Marshall team, and all its volunteers. She was presented with a bouquet of fresh flowers, and Optimist John Fortune took pictures.