The Noon Optimist Club of Marshall met on Aug. 10 in Hutchins Hall of the Cumberland Presbyterian Church and enjoyed sandwiches from Schlotzky’s. (Our thanks to Optimists Le Ila and Charles Dixon for making the pick-up!) Convening this first meeting since our July break, President Julie Brock asked Le Ila to lead in prayer, following which she led in the pledge to the flag and the Optimist Creed.
President Julie presented membership badges and Optimist International decals to our three new members: Rose Mary Magrill, Rusty Rustenhaven and Melanie Valdez. Dr. Magrill is a retired professor and local historian, the Rev. Rustenhaven is the transitional pastor at the Cumberland Presbyterian Church of Marshall,and Melanie Valdez is assistant vice president at Austin Bank.
President Julie and Treasurer Michele Fuller reported on our involvement with the Elks Lodge’s Back-to-School Bash on July 23 at the Lodge. “The kids were super nice,” according to Michele, and both they and our Optimists enjoyed the dice game that Melanie, our newest member provided. Melissa Al-Amadi, Michele and Julie were joined by Michele’s daughter Kayla in staffing our table.
We gave out around 225 Optimist bags with hand sanitizing wipes (donated by Dickson Insurance Agency), Optimist pencils and fun erasers. Then, the kids played the dice game where they could win other school supplies or a chance at uniforms.
The plan to take the kids measurements and order school uniforms worked out well. Because there were not as many kids participating as we budgeted for, we were able to provide 23 students with two uniforms instead of the originally planned one. “For those boys who made the request, we provided pants instead of shorts,” Julie reported, “and all uniforms were delivered or picked up at Louis A. Williams Associates by this week.” “We have school supplies left, which we will give out in the spring or save until next year.”
Optimist Richard Magrill noted that Lone Star Steel was an important area industry in 1970 when Optimist Charles Dixon began to make use of his degree in chemistry from East Texas Baptist University.
Charles’ normal haunts were among the test tubes and oddly shaped flasks of the spotless laboratory in the metallurgical building where tests were performed to control the quality of the steel products. But in the summer of 1970, he was bouncing around the Lone Star area in a white-paneled truck (labeled “Mobile Lab”). “The truck,” he said, “was not a very satisfactory lab and was more for show” but the samples and tests performed were important and sparked his life-long interest in ecological concerns.
Once a week, he or a fellow chemist would don safety gear, doff the laboratory smock, and climb into the van for the task of obtaining water samples and running water quality tests at virtually dozens of locations inside and outside the plant. The van was a new piece of equipment, but Lone Star Steel had begun the weekly testing in 1959, “years before the government set any standard on water purity.”
Of course, employees at both the plant’s water and sewage treatment plants were engaged in monitoring their facilities’ outputs, some testing was, in fact, done hourly, but Charles and his colleagues were doing tests that gauged the quality of the surrounding environment. Area creeks such as Big Cypress, Lone Star Lake, drinking fountains, water runoff basins, holding ponds and reservoirs were some of the many stops for the white van.
“All the testing paid off because it assured that the company would not pollute the surround water resources.” In fact, because of the company’s years of experience in conducting water quality surveys, its chemists were requested from time to time to run tests for other industrial installations and some of the communities surrounding the plant.
Optimist Richard Magrill noted that Lone Star Steel was acquired by U.S. Steel in 2007 and that a part of the plant was permanently closed in December 2017. He thanked Charles for sharing his early career as a chemist in East Texas. “Now,” laughs Charles, “I can be asked speak on any subject, but I will inevitably bring the topic around to global warming! That’s a subject we really need to focus on.”
Optimist John Fortune shared an upcoming event in which he and Optimist Rose Mary Magrill are involved: a book signing sponsored by the Harrison County Historical Museum in the West Gallery of the second floor of Memorial City Hall on Aug. 20 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. “The Northeast Corner of Harrison County, Texas” was conceived by Pat Odom and was written by Dr. Rose Mary Magrill. John gathered, selected and edited the photos, maps and drawings that went into the 463-page, comprehensively-indexed book.
Our next meeting is scheduled for Aug. 24, and President Julie will contact the Boys and Girls Club of the Big Pines for a speaker. Treasurer Michele Fuller passed out dues statements, and the club decided to have a booth in the upcoming Fire Ant Festival the first weekend in October.