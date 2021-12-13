The Noon Optimist Club of Marshall met on Dec. 8 in Hutchins Hall of the Cumberland Presbyterian Church to enjoy a Jucy’s Taco bar with the Young Texans for December: Angela Sanchez and Keatrick Mitchell. President Julie Brock called on the Rev. Rusty Rustenhaven to lead in prayer, following which she led in the pledge to the flag and the Optimist Creed.
Julie welcomed Associate Principal Nakeena Bayless and Senior Counselor Suzan Harrison and our other guests to the meeting and explained that in all there will be 18 Young Texans selected this year, two each month. At the year-end senior awards assembly, three young women and three young men will be randomly selected to receive $500 grants, which they may use in any way that they choose.
Optimist Julie then introduced Angela Sanchez as December’s Young Texanne. Her favorite subjects are English and studying to be an EKG technician. Her favorite teachers are Dr. Ellis Purdie from East Texas Baptist University, who comes from their campus to the MHS campus to teach, and Ms. Anna Grace Day, who teaches in the Health Sciences field. Her grade point average is 5.38214, the fourth highest in the 275-member senior class. (This record she regards as her proudest accomplishment!)
Angela is the varsity cheer captain and active in the National Honor Society, the Rotary Interact Club, Student Council and the Starfish Society. She was involved in the NHS Blood Drive and attends and actively participates in Saint Joseph’s Catholic Church. Optimist Richard Magrill asked about her community service, and she replied that she particularly enjoys tutoring the students at William B. Travis Elementary School. She also is interested in working out and traveling.
InJapan Steakhouse and Sushi Bar currently enjoys her services as a waitress, and she looks forward to attending East Texas Baptist University where she plans to major in nursing with a minor in Spanish. Upon graduation, she says, “I plan to further my career by returning to school to become a nurse practioner.”
Her mother, Rosalia Perez, and stepfather, Alfredo Rodriguez, were present to support her. “I want to give a huge shout out to my mom,” she says, “who has always supported me throughout everything. She is the reason I am so driven, hardworking and ambitious. My mom has always pushed me to be my best and motivated my goals to be successful. Everything I do is for my mom, who I owe the world to. Te amo mucho, mama!”
President Julie then introduced Keatrick Mitchell as the Young Texan for December. His favorite subjects are mathematics and history, and his favorite teachers are Glenda Bail in business technology and Jerry Eagan, who teaches advanced placement United States history and world geography. Keatrick’s gradepoint average is 5.04, and he enjoys watching and playing basketball, reading books and exercising.
Optimist Melissa Al-Ahmadi asked him to share some of his favorite authors, and Keatrick highlighted his interest in George Orwell and Shawn Draper. He plans to pursue a degree in computer science and/or statistics. He is currently undecided about his choice of college.
To his parents, Marcus and Kim Mitchell, he says: “Thank you for loving me and helping to shape me into the young man that I am today. Thanks for always being there to guide and support me. I love you both deeply.”
Optimist Le Ila Dixon shared the good news for the week. She asked, “What do an American crayfish, a Japanese weed, a French fashion label and a British designer have in common? They are coming together to create a more sustainable bio-concrete.”
Using Japanese knotweed and shells from American signal crayfish to replace the sand and rocks that make traditional concrete strong but extremely emissions-heavy, a pair of British designers — Brigitte Kock and Irene Roca Moracia — have created a truly unique material that’s caught the eye of LVMH, a conglomerate which includes luxury brands Dior and Louis Vuitton.
Inspired by a hefty price tag of £1.8 billion ($2.4 billion) for the annual cost of removing invasive species like these two from the UK, Kock and Moracia discovered they could instead be used as the reinforcing agents in concrete.
Japanese knotweed has no predators in the UK, and because it slowly destroys asphalt and other surfaces, it is collected by specialist removers and incinerated. This ash is used like sand according to old recipes the Romans once used to make concrete, while the pulverized shells of the crayfish act like the gravel or rocks.
American signal crayfish undercut river banks and can lead to erosion and over sedimentation of waterways.
“We have played with the percentages and ratios to obtain really strong results,” Moracia explained to Dutch publication Dezeen. “The final colors and textures depend on the curing time and the aggregate’s chemical reactions with the binder and the water.”
“We want to showcase the absurdity of the classification and disposal rules here in the UK that do not allow anything to be done with those species after they are treated and sealed in bags, while you can easily order those byproducts online and import them from China for example,” said Moracia.
Jade green, dark burgundy, marbled colors, natural stone or unpolished concrete, patrons can have their bio-concrete in many striking colors and textures.
Their project was commissioned by the Maison/0 graduate program at Central Saint Martins, an arts and design college based in London.
Organized by LVMH, the project aims to create sustainable versions of building materials for use in their luxury stores. Just to create cement, with which one must mix sand, gravel, and water to get concrete, the process creates 0.6 tons of CO2 per ton of cement. Sand mining is incredibly carbon-intensive as well, as are other forms of mining to acquire the gravel.
Any structurally-viable alternative would be welcomed by firms worldwide looking to reduce their emissions. But rather than simply inventing a less-bad alternative, Moracia and Kock wanted to make one that actively improved the environment.
Following the meeting, Optimist John Fortune took photos of the honorees, their parents and MHS officials, and Optimists shared Christmas and New Year’s greetings.