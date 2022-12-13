The Noon Optimist Club of Marshall met Dec. 7 in Hutchins Hall of the Cumberland Presbyterian Church, and 20 enjoyed a taco bar from Jucy’s Taco. (Our thanks to Optimist Charles Dixon and visitor Mark Correro for making the pick-up.)
President Julie Brock asked Optimist Le Ila Dixon to lead in prayer, following which she led in the pledge to the flag and the Optimist Creed.
President Julie welcomed Marshall High School 12th Grade Counselor Melanie Hudson and Associate Principal Nakena Bayless and explained that in all there will be 20 Young Texans selected this year, two each month. At the year end senior awards assembly, three young women and three young men will be randomly selected to receive $500 grants, which they may use in any way that they choose.
Optimist Julie Brock introduced Nathaly Tinoco, the Young Texanne for December.
Nathaly’s favorite subjects are science and history, and her favorite teachers are Coach Janna Duck for Algebra 2 and Kyleigh Lopez for English language arts. Her grade point average is 5.100.
Among her extracurricular activities are Future Farmers of America, AVID and the National Honor Society. AVID is short for Advancement for Individual Determination, a support program for grades seven through 12 which provides schools a direct line of support to regional teams, data tracking, planning guides and self-assessments to help schools measure student success. The AVID class curriculum includes writing, college and careers, and strategies for success; two classes per week are allocated for tutoring by college students.
Nathaly is active in Saint Joseph Catholic Church and employed part-time at Big Lots, where she has served as a cashier and in other positions.
“In my free time,” she says, “I like to watch movies with my family, go on walks with my dogs and read books. In the future I want to attend Texas A&M University and major in animal science, earn my bachelor’s degree, apply to vet school and eventually become a vet.” Note: it is because of her family’s dogs, of which there are three (two yorkies and a chihuahua at present) that she has developed her interest in becoming a veterinarian.
In a personal message to her parents, which was filled with heartfelt emotion, Nathaly said: “I would like to express my gratitude to you for everything you do for me, as well as for raising me and teaching me. I appreciate you for keeping me safe. Every day, I give God thanks for granting you both to me and for bringing me, through you, the most compassionate and understanding people in my life. It was my good fortune to experience your kindness and support when the world seemed difficult. You taught me to stand up for my beliefs, to fight for them and to consider whether they were the right ones.
“I now realize that you have always had a lot more faith in me than I ever could and that your belief in me gave me the will to immerse myself into life without wasting a single moment. You are my greatest inspiration, so with infinite pride I dedicate these words to you.”
She also expressed her love and appreciation for her older sister, Olivia (a 2020 MHS graduate) for her support and presence along with Nathaly’s young nephew, Marty, who kept the club entertained with his quiet but energetic presence.
Optimist Julie Brock then introduced Jaylon McFarland as the Young Texan for December.
His favorite subjects are math, science and AVID, and his favorite teachers are Deitra Rogers his AVID teacher, Amanda Skinner his math instructional coach, Coach Janna Duck for Algebra 2, and Dr. Robin Rudd at East Texas Baptist University for advanced math. His grade point average is 5.02.
Jaylon’s extracurricular activities include AVID, Future Farmers of America, power-lifting, shot put and discus, National Honor Society and the Interact Club. He is active in Mount Zion Spiritual Baptist Church and particularly involved in helping the church Bible drill team.
His high school accomplishments include being two times all district offensive line in his football endeavors. In his work as a future farmer, he was named grand reserve champion at the Harvest Festival. He entered a pen of five rabbits. “It got kind of tiring,” he said, “as we sat while the 143 pens of rabbits were judged!” During Farm City Week, he was 22nd out of 59 in sales. In addition, he and his brother, J.T. operate a mowing/landscaping business. “We just love it!” he added.
His future plans include going to the University of Texas at Tyler to pursue a degree in mechanical engineering.
His personal message to his parents, Percy and Yoshica McFarland Jr., was “Thank y’all for all you do for us and I love y’all!”
President Julie presented vivid potted kalanchoes to the mothers, and Optimist John Fortune took the photos.
Secretary Michele Fuller reminded the club that our program for next Wednesday (Dec. 14) will be provided by David Montoya. He is the husband of Optimist Isabel Martinez and pastor of the Hispanic congregation at the Cumberland Presbyterian Church. David is a university-trained Spanish classical guitarist and leads the contemporary worship at Cumberland. He will share his classical talents as well as providing some special music for the Christmas season.
Michele also reminded us to bring our gifts for the Mission Marshall Food Pantry. “Bring at least 10 items,” she said, “and the club will pay for your lunch, which will feature Porky’s fried fish and trimmin’s.” Let Michele know before next Tuesday morning if you plan to attend!