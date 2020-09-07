The Noon Optimist Club of Marshall met online Wednesday, Sept. 2 with President Le Ila Dixon noting that it is National Childhood Obesity Awareness Month. In 2009-10, we were looking to add a project and were exploring what we might be able to do about childhood obesity.
Our research, she reports, uncovered the fact that one cause of obesity in children is hunger. Families who have limited funds often opt for cheap food that is high in calories and low in nutrition. Eating that food on a regular basis leads to obesity. The club saw an opportunity to be proactive about obesity by fighting hunger. The Triple M Backpack program was formed; delivery will start up again in two weeks.
Richard Magrill pays tribute to the Kiwanis Club in this week’s story from Optimist history:
One of the melancholy aspects of writing history is noting the passing of people and organizations. When the Marshall Optimists organize in 1945, the first exploratory meeting is on Sept. 19. Optimists from Shreveport, led by John A. Richardson, are welcomed to the meeting of the Marshall Kiwanis Club to talk about organizing.
The Kiwanis themselves are the “new kid on the block” in Marshall, having organized in late March of 1924 and received their charter on May 26 of that year. The Marshall Morning News (it was not yet the News Messenger) congratulates the city on the new Kiwanis organization, noting that Kiwanis is “an Indian word and means ‘to build.’” The writer goes on, “such organizations as the Rotary, Lions and Kiwanis clubs are a wonderful asset in a city and bring the citizenship into a closer relationship than is possible under individual effort.”
It is the middle of the Roaring Twenties and Prohibition. The only local reference to Kiwanis in 1923, reports John H. Moss, chair Kiwanis International, urging the Kiwanians to leave aside personal differences over Prohibition and make their upcoming Atlanta convention “absolutely dry.” He reminds the members, that Prohibition is now “the law of the land.”
The Morning News characterizes the national climate as “an age of cooperation.” “The banding together of the men of a city, regardless of their beliefs and affiliations, for the unselfish advancement of their community, is very hopeful. There are now something like 150 Marshall men in these three organizations, Rotary, Lions and Kiwanis. They are entirely unselfish in their aims and altruistic in their ideals.”
Thanks to the warm welcome of the Kiwanis Club, the Optimists become the “new kid” and begin actively working with the other three clubs in January of 1946 in a communitywide clothing drive to aid Europeans devastated by the late war. Inter-club meetings are common, and Optimists frequently cancel theirs, e.g. “to attend a luncheon meeting of the Kiwanis Club.” Optimists also join the Kiwanis in support of the Marshall Comets, a Lone Star League baseball team. Of course, the Kiwanians are also included in the service club challenge by the Optimists for a baseball match-up to which only the Lions respond. Back in 1924, the paper had noted at the Kiwanis charter banquet that “wives and sweethearts were present.” That indicates a young membership then that is now two decades older and that does not respond to the new club’s challenge.
Sometimes, meetings cannot be called off, as in July 1947, but the Optimists still urge their members to attend along with the Kiwanis at a Lions-sponsored luncheon to hear Robert C. Rice of the Veterans Administration. And, in 1948, the four clubs, Rotary, Kiwanis, Lions and Optimist join forces to employ Coach Russell Murphy to lead a summer playground program.
In 1949, the Optimists announce that the Kiwanians are on board with the Wisteria Way project to make the eastern U.S. 80 approach to Marshall worthy of attracting visitors. In 1950, when the Lions announce their second annual talent show, they report the presidents of the Rotary, Optimist and Kiwanis clubs will preside over the KMHT-provided applause meter. And in 1952, the Kiwanis Club hosts the Optimists for a review of The Pasture Book by its author W.R. Thompson.
In 1957 a new association starts: the two clubs begin proxy contests through their Little League teams, the Optimist Club Giants going “on a hitting spree” to best the Kiwanis Club Pirates 16-2.
In 1968, the News Messenger lists 155 clubs with statistics, presidents and telephone numbers. (Future lists never again give membership or telephone numbers. But, for the Optimists, who are bereft of their own records, this public list is of great interest.) When the Kiwanis Club was organized in 1924, the combined total of Rotary, Lions and Kiwanians was 150. In 1968, the statistics of the now five clubs are as follows: Rotary, 125; Lions, 114; Optimists, 65; Kiwanis 45; and Civitan 17. This is probably the high water mark of civic clubs in Marshall, because in the 1970s memberships start declining everywhere.
In 1978, the Optimists contribute $1,000 to the “Big Stick Campaign” of the Kiwanis Club. It was their attempt to hit a home run in securing funds for a sports complex for Marshall youth (something like the current Airport Park). Youth sports is an area where the interests of the “Friend of Youth” Optimists and the Kiwanians clearly overlap.
The national website of Kiwanis International mentions that in 1987 it began to admit women. It is the same year that Optimist International makes this change, although the Kiwanians do so under court order and the Optimists, with their fingers to the wind, get busy and make the change before being ordered to.
Sadly, the Kiwanis Club just barely makes it into the 21st century. It celebrates its 75th anniversary in 1999 and holds its last “all you can eat” pancake supper in 2001. The supper is a fundraiser, but it has also become a community event. In 2002, the Lions assure that it continues when they announce their first annual pancake supper, soon to increase to two a year and in the spring of 2020 to be omitted due to COVID-19.
While they lasted, the Kiwanians were good civic citizens, at one time having a second adult club, the “All American,” and for many years sponsoring a “Key Club” at Marshall High School. Marshall Optimists remember them for their warm welcome and years of association.