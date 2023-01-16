The Noon Optimist Club of Marshall met Jan. 11 in Hutchins Hall of the Cumberland Presbyterian Church, and 21 enjoyed a Domino’s Pizza buffet. (Our thanks to Optimist Ned Calvert for making the pick-up. Secretary Michele Fuller corralled the meeting date from members and school officials and secured the cupcakes and brownies.)
President Julie Brock asked Optimist Rusty Rustenhaven to lead in prayer, following which she led in the pledge to the flag and the Optimist Creed.
President Julie welcomed Marshall High School 12th Grade Counselor Melanie Hudson and Associate Principal Nakena Bayless and explained that in all there will be 20 Young Texans selected this year, two each month.
At the year end senior awards assembly, three young women and three young men will be randomly selected to receive $500 grants, which they may use in any way that they choose.
Optimist Julie Brock introduced Alyssa Vences as the Young Texanne for January 2023.
Alyssa’s favorite subject is English, and her favorite teachers are: Coach Janna Duck, who teaches Algebra 2; Heather Hill, who assists with college applications; and Kyleigh Lopez, who teaches English Language Arts. Her grade point average is 5.11. (Academically, she is ranked seven out of 300 seniors.)
Alyssa is active in the Interact Club, the school’s arm of the Marshall Rotary Club, and serves as its treasurer. In the National Honor Society she serves as secretary. She is also very active in the Future Farmers of America, where she serves as president.
In FFA she participates extensively in floriculture and also its division of forestry. In both of these activities she is required to develop her knowledge of plants.
“In one flower-related activity, we are required to identify 55 different kinds of flowers, commenting on their uses, and judging/evaluating them and the arrangements made from them,” she says.
In the case of trees, she mentioned being able to identify different species of oaks. Optimist Richard Magrill, who has different ones in his yard, asked for pointers. “You have to look at the tips of the leaves,” she said, “because white oak is revealed by its rounded-lobed leaves and red oak by it very pointed leaves.”
(This was helpful because Richard had the identifications backwards!) “You can tell best by the leaves at the tops of the trees,” Alyssa counseled. Note: she placed eighth in the state for forestry.
Of course, she also shows pigs and rabbits and has achieved the Lone Star Degree. The latter was awarded out of gratitude towards her hard work and dedication and active participation in FFA. (Recipients must have completed at least 300 hours, or invested at least $1,000, in a supervised agriculture experience of their choice.)
Alyssa is very active in Casa de Oración, an Assembly of God Church in Longview. She has participated in youth gatherings on the national level as well as on the local.
Her future plans include attending Texas A&M University, where she plans to major in agribusiness and minor in psychology looking toward owning her own business and becoming an attorney.
Actually, she is holding her options open: “I would like to open my own coffee shop and I plan to take psychology as useful if I become a defense attorney.” Where does she plan to end up living and working? “In the East Texas area!” for which the Optimists give her a round of applause.
In a personal message to her parents, Rene and Lisa Vences, she said “Thank y’all for showing me what hard work is and how it pays off. Y’all have taught me to work for everything I want to accomplish. That whatever I want to do in life can be done and that I will always have your support in whatever it is.”
Optimist Julie then introduced Andrew Paul as the young Texan for January.
Andrew’s favorite subject is, like Alyssa’s, English and his favorite teacher is Coach Janna Duck for Algebra 2. His grade point average is 4.90, and he says that he ranks academically “about 26th in his class.”
Andrew is active in the National Honor Society and in football. “Sports is my passion,” he says. In football he is a two-year starter at safety and has made the All-District 2nd Team, the All-District Academic Team, and the All-State Academic 2nd Team. Locally, he has also received the Mavs Defensive Captain Award.
His future plans include attending the University of Arkansas (where his parents attended) to pursue a degree in business. “I have done a little sales work and think I might be interested in pursuing that area,” he says. “So you have a pretty thick skin when it comes to rejection?” asks Optimist Richard Magrill. “Oh yes,” he says; “Sports is good training: if I took every criticism to heart, I would have quit football long ago!”
In a personal message to his parents, Matt and Kelley Paul, he said: “Thank you for always supporting me in my endeavors... wherever they have wandered!”
Optimist John Fortune took photographs and President Julie presented pots of lavender tulips to the mothers.
Optimist Le Ila Dixon, who is having a bout with pneumonia, sent word about our annual $500 sponsorship of the Marshall Regional Arts Council’s Mini-Monet art contest.
This year Nanci Whatley will not be able to serve as our judge since she is teaching at Trinity School and will have students who will be entrants. (Suggestions were made and President Julie will work to secure a judge for this year’s fifth contest.)
Discussion with Melanie Hudson and Nakena Bayless provided tentative dates of March 21 or 24 for our 15th S.M.I.L.E. (Student Mock Interview Learning Experience). This event will mark our first since COVID came on just after our 14th annual event in 2020.
President Julie welcomed Cherry Fisher, our newest member, to her first meeting of the new year. Cherry is widely involved in the Marshall community. Julie also announced that our next meeting will be on Jan. 25.