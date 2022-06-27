Marshall Optimists talk with new city manager

The Noon Optimist Club of Marshall met on June 22 in Hutchins Hall of the Cumberland Presbyterian Church and enjoyed fried catfish and fixins from Porky’s. (Our thanks to Optimist Ned Calvert for making the pick-up and to Optimist Michele Fuller for picking up two delicious bundt cakes!) President Julie Brock asked new Optimist Rusty Rustenhaven to lead in prayer following which she led in the pledge to the flag and the Optimist Creed.
President Julie welcomed our visitors to the meeting: Kelly Williams, Jackie Degner, Cherry Fisher, Chy Smith, Kelsie Hopkins, Anita Rana, Melanie Valdez and Karen Wiley.
New Marshall City Manager Terrell Smith joined us for lunch and then shared in a time of conversation with those present. “I’ve been in town for a couple of months and I plan on staying here awhile,” he said. He worked with Flower Mound in the Metroplex while getting his degree from the University of North Texas in public administration and came to Marshall from Sugarland near Houston.
Terrell got his undergraduate degree from Texas Tech University in Lubbock. He grew up in a military family, and Killeen was his first acquaintance with Texas. He started out working in annexations but later got transferred to public works, “where,” he said, “the rubber literally meets the roads ... and potholes.”
Terrell emphasized that he will focus on basics such as infrastructure, mentioning roads and water pipes, but also parks, vacant properties and technology. Karen Wiley noted that including parks and more visible amenities when talking about infrastructure could broaden the appeal. “Parks are more attractive than water lines,” she said.
Kelly Williams suggested that a pie chart of proposed projects could help spur community involvement. It would give folks a perspective on what is being planned and how funds will be used. “We need to see the whole picture and not just look at our pet concerns in isolation,” she said.
“The bottom line,” said Terrell, “is that people have got to trust our infrastructure.” “I see a lot of potential and opportunity in Marshall!”
There was discussion of Marshall’s growth and that anticipation of growth can create fears as well as excitement. Terrell emphasized that spelling out a plan of growth could allay fears as well as inspire support. He pointed out the current and projected major highways connecting Marshall to the world. Optimist Charles Dixon, retired from the city water department, emphasized that the major availability of water in the area is a big plus. Terrell, who had just recently visited Josey Ranch, spoke of what a fine attraction it was for the city.
“Employees are No. 1,” Terrell emphasized; “Raises are needed every year, even if that means delaying street repair!” “Employee enthusiasm and morale are essential to our progress.”
He hopes to foster an openness that will enlist community involvement. “When decisions are questioned, and they will be, you can’t let ego get in the way and get in a fighting stance to defend them.”
Kelly Williams asked, “When you were considering Marshall, what made you think you could work here; what made you see opportunity?” Terrell replied that his undergraduate focus at Texas Tech had been in history and education. “I realized that Marshall has a rich history that holds significance for Texas, and I believe that we can build on it.”
Optimist Richard Magrill thanked Terrell for being proactive and coming to speak to the civic clubs and especially for joining us. “I was late but I made it,” Terrell admitted. The club gave him a round of applause and wished him well in his work.
The club was delighted when Treasurer Michele Fuller announced that we had received two new members today: Rusty Rustenhaven and Melanie Valdez. Welcome new Optimists. And, we will see you in August since July is our vacation month.
Discussions are ongoing about our participation in the George Washington Carver Community Center and the Elk’s Back to School Bash. Optimist Melissa Al-Ahmadi stood in for Optimist John Fortune as photographer.