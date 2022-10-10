Marshall Optimists welcome October Young Texans

The Noon Optimist Club of Marshall met Oct. 5th in Hutchins Hall of the Cumberland Presbyterian Church, and 20 enjoyed a Jucy’s taco bar. (Our thanks to Optimists Charles Dixon and visitor Mark Correro for making the pick-up and Secretary Michele Fuller for securing cupcakes, cookies and fruit. Also, commiserations to Optimist Le Ila Dixon, who was suffering from allergies!)
President Julie Brock asked Optimist Ned Calvert to lead in prayer, following which she led in the pledge to the flag and the Optimist Creed.
President Julie welcomed MHS 12th Grade Counselor Melanie Hudson and Associate Principal Nakena Bayless and our other guests and explained that in all there will be 20 Young Texans selected this year, two each month. At the year end senior awards assembly, three young women and three young men will be randomly selected to receive $500 grants, which they may use in any way that they choose.
Optimist Julie Brock introduced Kenleigh Lindemann as the Young Texanne for October.
Kenleigh’s favorite subjects are math and history, and her favorite teacher is Janna Duck, who teaches Algebra II. “I do well in both math and history, so I guess that’s why I like those subjects,” said Kenleigh, “and I especially appreciate Coach Duck, who makes math really understandable to me.” Her grade point average is 5.238.
This year is Kenleigh’s third in the Mavettes. She was a Mavette of the Week and enjoys dancing and hanging out with friends. She also enjoys the travel of the Mavettes to away games and has especially fond memories of their trip to San Antonio last year.
She and her family attend River Crossing Cowboy Church.
She plans on going to college, but just where she might go she has not decided. She is interested in a career in nursing or maybe law.
In a personal message to her parents, Matthew and Brandy Lindemann, she says, “Thank y’all for always providing me with everything I have ever needed and supporting me no matter how tough it got. Y’all are my biggest blessing and I will forever be grateful for both of you.”
Optimist Julie Brock introduced Santiago Luna Zuniga as the Young Texan for October. His favorite subjects are math and music, and his favorite teachers are Robin Rudd, Mark Windham and Janna Duck. He enjoys Dr. Rudd in dual credit advanced mathematics classes taught on the campus of East Texas Baptist University and Coach Duck in Algebra II at MHS. His grade point average is 5.071, and he is a member of the National Honor Society.
Santiago excels in band under Director Windham and is often chosen by him as the most outstanding brass player of the month for his skill on the trumpet. He is a Baptist and attends La Familia de Dios and on occasion the Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Sometimes he shares his musical talents by playing the drums at church.
Santiago also plays defensive soccer where he is a center back. “I really enjoy lifting weights and pushing my body to its potential,” he says.
He is a cook at the Golden Corral Restaurant. He has been on hiatus recently while the Corral has been undergoing remodeling. He is looking forward to their re-opening next Monday.
Santiago wants to attend the University of Texas at Austin, where he plans to study mechanical engineering. After graduation he looks to start his own business, and eventually he hopes to generate enough investments whose passive income will allow him to relax and take life easier.
To his mother, Maria Luna, he says: “Dear Mom, I don’t say this enough but I love you and really appreciate all that you do for me. I thank God for making you my Mom and friend. Although I know you worry about me and have had to play a hard role in parenting, you have done a great job with me!”
President Julie reported that the prize in our upcoming raffle now contains more that $550 in gift cards from area businesses. We had members participating on Sept. 22 in the Homecoming Carnival at the MHS parking lot, playing games for prizes, selling raffle tickets and giving out information about the club.
On Sat. Oct. 1, we had a booth at the annual golf tournament of the Marshall Elk's Lodge No. 683. We gave out goody bags with Optimist stuff and information about the club, and, of course, sold raffle tickets!
We are looking forward to this Saturday, Oct. 8 and the FireAnt Festival on the Peter Whetstone Square in downtown Marshall. We will play games for prizes, sell raffle tickets and give out information about the club. Saturday will be the last day for the raffle as we will have the drawing that evening at close.
Finally, on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 29-30, we will participate in the Fall Festival that is being put on by Buddy Power Promotions, Inc. and the Marshall Regional Arts Council. This event will be held at the Marshall Convention Center from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. It is a FREE event! We will play games for prizes, give out candy and goody bags with Optimist Club items and information about the club.
President Julie presented pots of fall mums (yellow with bronze accented outer petals) to the mothers of the Young Texans and Optimist John Fortune took a series of photos.
To the club President Julie said, “Thank you so much for doing your part to be an Optimist!”