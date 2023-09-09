The Noon Optimist Club of Marshall met Wednesday, Sept. 6 in Hutchins Hall of the Cumberland Presbyterian Church, and 26 enjoyed a pizza buffet from Domino’s. Our thanks to Optimists Le Ila Dixon and Charles Dixon for making the pick-up for pizzas and the cookie cakes decorated with the Mavericks colors and logo from Super 1. (Optimist Richard Magrill provided the salad bowl and assorted dressings.)
President Julie Brock welcomed the Young Texans and their families and Marshall High School school administrators, Principal Matt Gregory, Associate Principal Melissa Hammers and 12th Grade Counselor Melanie Hudson.
Optimist Le Ila Dixon led in prayer for the students, faculty and families and asked God’s blessings on the seniors and their future plans. President Julie led the pledge to the U.S. flag and the Optimist Creed.
Sarah Jane Palmer was introduced as the Young Texanne for August. Her favorite subjects are history and calculus, and her favorite teachers are Jerry Eagan for government and economics and Janna Duck for Algebra II. Her grade point average is 5.59.
She “absolutely loves” volleyball, and that extends to her involvement in coaching the “Little Bumpers” who are preparing for the game! She is a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and president of the National Honor Society and plays soccer.
A member of Eastern Hills Church of Christ, she is involved in its Youth Group, which engages in service projects and “talking about Jesus” wherever they work.
At the East Texas Varsity Best Preps, she received the outstanding achievement in academics award and was first team all-district soccer 2022. Her interests include all sports, spending time with friends and attending all Marshall Maverick football games! Optimist Richard Magrill asked about attendance at soccer and volleyball games? Sarah Jane replied that one of her goals was to promote and increase the attendance in both of these sports.
Concerning her future plans, “I want to attend Baylor University and possibly major in either health science studies or pre-law.”
In a personal message to her parents, Chase and Sarah Palmer, she said: “I would like to thank my parents for all their support and love throughout all my years at school. They have pushed me to be my best and work hard even when life gets difficult. They have been the biggest light for Jesus and constantly push me to do what’s best for not only myself, but others.”
President Julie then introduced Danny Pham as the Young Texan for August. His favorite subject is math, and his favorite teachers are Heather Hill (who is his college advisor), Janna Duck for Algebra II and Skylyn Potts for biology. His grade point average is 5.54.
He is active in the National Honor Society and Interact Club and drum captain in the Big Red Pride Marching Band. In that role he helps lead the entire percussion section, which includes among other instruments four xylophones and a glockenspiel. Optimist Rusty Rustenhaven asked him what was his own instrument? “My specialty is playing the tenor drums,” he replied.
“My accomplishments, in addition to being drum captain,” he noted, “include making Area C Percussion and getting a first division at State Solo and Ensemble.”
“My hobbies are hanging out with friends and watching movies,” he said, which prompted Optimist Michele Fuller to ask about his favorite movies. “A recent favorite is ‘Fast and Furious’; I kind of like scary movies!” In response to Optimist Janie Moore’s question, he also admitted to an interest in video games.
His hope is to attend the University of Texas at Austin and major in computer science or business. “I want to get a good job and be successful in life to provide for my family.”
In a personal message to his mother, Yenstrang (Amy) Pham, he said: “Thank you for always being there for me. You have always tried your best to take care of me and I will always cherish that. Even through the hard times of my life you were always there to help me back up on my feet. I hope to make you proud in the future. I feel incredibly lucky to have you as my mother.”
President Julie then introduced Claire Abney as the Young Texanne for September. Her favorite subjects are math and history and her favorite teachers are Janna Duck for Algebra II and Jerry Eagan for government and economics, Her grade point average is 5.49.
Claire’s extracurricular activities include the National Honor Society, the Starfish Society, the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and MHS Volleyball where, like Sarah Jane Palmer, she coaches the Little Bumpers. She is also part of the Maverick Maniacs, which is a new group that seeks to promote enthusiasm at MHS football games.
At First Methodist Church, she is the media coordinator for the traditional service and makes sure that screen slides complement the service.
“I love being outdoors, hunting, fishing, spending time with my family and playing volleyball. I made academic all-district in the ninth, tenth, 11th grades and the all-district volleyball team.”
At the moment, she is undecided between the universities of Texas and Arkansas. (She has an uncle in the business school at Arkansas who is trying to lure her away to the neighboring state!)
In a personal message to her parents, Blair and Jennifer Abney, she said: “I want you both to know just how much I love and appreciate you. Your love and support have been unwavering and I’m so grateful for everything you have done for me. Your guidance, sacrifices and unconditional love have shaped me into the person I am today. I cherish the countless memories we’ve created together and look forward to many more in the future. Thank you for always being there for me!”
Finally, President Julie introduced Cade Runyan as the Young Texan for September. His favorite subject is math and his favorite teachers are Robin Rudd for calculus (at East Texas Baptist University), Janna Duck for Algebra II and Keith Goldberg for pre-calculus. His grade point average is 5.32.
His extracurricular activities include golf, the National Honor Society, the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and Cheer Manager. The last involves him and a buddy in helping the cheerleaders. “Kind of body guards and equipment carriers,” suggested President Julie.
Two accomplishments stand out. “I’m proud to be in the upper six percent of my class because that is a factor in being accepted to the college of my choice (University of Texas at Austin), and this month I will receive my real estate license!”
In a personal message to his parents, Michael and Kimberly Runyan, he said: “Thank y’all for the opportunities y’all have given me along with pushing me to better myself. Love y’all.”
Optimist John Fortune took pictures, and President Julie presented the fall mums decorating the tables to the mothers and school officials.
In a brief business session, participation in the Fire Ant Festival was discussed and Optimist Michele Fuller provided a report on the club’s involvement back on July 22 in the Back to School Bash hosted by the Elks Lodge of Marshall. (This event provides backpacks and school supplies to the Harrison County community.) “This was the second year that the Optimist Club has been involved with the Back to School Bash. After the first year, we saw a need to help provide school uniforms to the community.”
Michele and her daughter Kayla worked the tables this year. “The club purchased 410 red school uniform shirts, and we gave out over 270. We believe there were around 350 students that came through that day. We were also able to give out folders, pencils, and erasers until we ran out.”
“Kayla and I had a great time talking to the kids and their parents,” Michele said, “and we cannot wait until next year. This has become one of my favorite events that the club is involved in.” (P.S. The Rotary Club also joined the Optimist Club and gave out uniform shorts to the students!)