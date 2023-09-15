To recognize the great life-saving progress made by Marshall Pet Adoption Center (MPAC) in 2023, Best Friends Animal Society awarded MPAC’s hard-working staff and volunteers with a bonus grant on Sept. 8. This heartwarming surprise comes right before National Adoption Weekend, which MPAC is celebrating this Friday and Saturday, Sept. 15-16, with $20 pet adoptions.
In 2023, the Marshall Pet Adoption Center has achieved its highest ever live release rates, ensuring that more than nine out of 10 shelter pets on average get adopted or rescued.
“Community support plays a huge role in what MPAC has accomplished over the past two years,” said Shelly Godwin, MPAC Director. “There are so many pieces to the MPAC puzzle. Volunteers, fosters, adopters, rescues and donors who stay in the shadows, are all greatly appreciated. MPAC could not survive without them.”
Those not ready to commit to adopting a new pet may wish to sign up to foster a shelter cat or dog. Community members can also support MPAC’s life-saving mission by donating pet food or supplies, or working as a volunteer. MPAC staff believes everyone who cares about shelter pets can contribute something. Even a few people more who choose to help can add up to making a big difference. “Our community is the solution,” says the MPAC staff.
The Marshall Pet Adoption Center is located at 2502 E. Travis St. and will be open on Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. To view MPAC’s available pets or get more information, visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/MPDAnimalControl.