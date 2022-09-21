Litter is a big problem in cities across Texas. On Saturday, Sept. 24, residents will come together to address the litter problem in Marshall. Keep Marshall Beautiful is partnering with the City of Marshall and Republic Services for the annual Fall Sweep.
The Fall Sweep is an annual citywide clean up event. It is a day of litter pick-up across the city by various organizations, clubs, businesses, groups and individuals.
From 8 a.m. to noon, various organizations, clubs, businesses, groups and individuals will pick up litter across the city. The areas will include streets and public spaces such as parks and creeks where plastic bags, cups, beer cans and fast food litter waste accumulate. According to Don’t Mess with Texas, trash discarded from vehicles account for half of all litter along roadways.
The Marshall City Park, located at 615 Valleloma St. adjacent to the Christus Good Shepherd Hospital, will serve as a staging area for the Fall Sweep.
Volunteers are asked to meet at City Park. Keep Marshall Beautiful will compile a list of areas where litter is problematic. This list will be available at the staging area. Choose a location from the list and put litter in its place.
Starting at 7:30 a.m., residents can pick up supplies such as trash bags, gloves, grippers/reachers and safety vests. Everyone is invited to return to City Park at noon for cold drinks and grilled hot dogs courtesy of Republic Services. Participants can enter to win cash prizes.
New this year, Keep Marshall Beautiful is launching a Litter Captains Program. The role of a Litter Captain is to recruit volunteers and encourage participation in a designated area. Litter Captains are asked to take photos and report progress made during the Fall Sweep. Residents interested in becoming a Litter Captain should register at Fall Sweep.
Residents who sign up to be Litter Captains will be entered into a drawing for a $250 Gift Card. A second $250 Gift Card will be awarded to a participating group, team, club or organization. The drawing will occur on Sept. 24 at City Park.
Coordinator of the Litter Captains Program is Lillian Banks, a Keep Marshall Beautiful Board Member.
“This is a wonderful way to get residents involved in being leaders in the community,” she said. “We need Litter Captains and everyone to help us keep Marshall beautiful.”
When a Litter Captain or group makes a commitment to maintain a designated area, Keep Marshall Beautiful and the City of Marshall will install attractive Adopt-A-Spot signage in the adopted area.
“Litter ruins the natural beauty of the environment around us,” said Cheryel Carpenter, who serves as Chairperson of Keep Marshall Beautiful Board. “We can do something about it and we encourage everyone to pitch in and pick up.”
Tourism Director Daniel Duke serves as the city staff liaison to the Keep Marshall Beautiful Board who is also planning litter education programs that will focus on the dangers of littering.
The City of Marshall Community Development Department can help elderly or disabled residential property owners who need assistance with clean-up in their areas. Contact Code Enforcement Supervisor Aleena Sepulvado at sepulvado.aleena@marshalltexas.net to request an application.