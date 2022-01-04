The Marshall Public Library is offering a way to help individuals accomplish their new year’s resolution to read — or read more — in 2022. Individuals ages 11 and up will have a choice of three different long reading challenges: Pick Six, Paws to Read or Road Trip.
The Pick Six reading challenge invites individuals to read six young adult or adult books based on special events in January, February and March as noted on the challenge form. Additional quarterly challenges will be available in April, July and October. The Paws to Read challenge encourages individuals to read books in 24 categories while the Road Trip challenge offers readers a chance to navigate the United States by reading a book set in each state.
Printed reading logs are available at the library and online at www.marshallpubliclibrary.org. Individuals successfully completing their choice of challenge will be eligible for a grand prize drawing to be held in January 2023.
Kids in 3rd-5th grades are invited to participate in the High Five! reading challenge, which runs from January-May. Participants in this challenge are encouraged to read at least one fiction and one non-fiction book about the same topic as outlined on the challenge and return the completed form in June.
Library staff are available to help individuals find books for categories listed on each challenge. Readers are also invited to join the Facebook group “Page Turners (Marshall, TX)” to talk about books, get suggestions on must-reads and share other bookish things.
For further information, individuals are encouraged call the library at (903) 935-4465, visit www.marshallpubliclibrary.org, or email info@marshallpubliclibrary.org.