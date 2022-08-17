The Marshall Public Library is hosting a Homeschool Resource Fair on Friday, Aug. 26 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Homeschool families will learn about available resources, services and extracurricular opportunities in the area.
Vendors participating include TSTC Student Recruitment, Michelson Art Museum, Starr Family Home State Historic Site, Marshall Fine Arts Academy, Parkour East Texas and more.
Stacey Steele will be sharing general homeschooling advice as well as information about the newly-launched Classical Conversations campus in Marshall and how this curriculum program can fit into a homeschool journey at a 10:30 a.m. session.
As part of the event, homeschool families are invited to bring new, used and/or unwanted curriculum to swap with others. There will be activities available for kids and teens during the fair. Additionally, the library will have its traditional “Back-to-Homeschool” photo op set up in the children’s area.
The Homeschool Resource Fair is free, but registration is appreciated. Families may register and find out more information by calling the library at (903) 935-4465 or emailing info@marshallpubliclibrary.org with the number of guests attending.