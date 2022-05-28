The Marshall Public Library’s summer reading program starts on June 7 and brings a return to in-person activities.
There is no formal registration for this program; instead families will just pick up supplies from the library’s front desk beginning on June 1. This summer program is for all ages, encouraging families to participate together.
“We haven’t had an in-house program in two years, so I’m very excited to be back in-house” Programming Librarian Felicia Maden said.
In collaboration with CLP (Collaborative Summer Library Programs), this year’s theme is “Oceans of Possibilities.” The meeting room of the library has been decorated thanks to the staff, and it follows the theme of this year’s program.
The main purpose of this program is to keep children educated throughout the summer, Library Director, Anna Lane says when speaking about children participating.
“It encourages them to keep on reading, keep thinking and learning throughout the summer and research has shown that it has helped kids to keep on level and not lose what they’ve learned the previous year,” Lane said.
Some of the many activities children will be able to engage in are art classes by Laura Merrill and Zumba sessions with Shannon Johnson. Mondays will include Manga and movie matinees for ages 11 to 18. These teens will also have the opportunity to engage with STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) games on Thursdays. Wednesday mornings are dedicated to storytime for kids ages infant to preschool, while Fridays will be themed around LEGO toys.
The library will have a kickoff party on June 4 from 2 to 4 p.m. to sign people up and to give details about the major events happening throughout the summer.
Four major events are touted on their website, with those being “Wild Life on the Move,” a live performance of “The Little Mermaid,” a performance by percussionist Lady Chops and concluding with the “Professor Pops Bubble Show” interactive fun with Brett Roberts, the “Bubble Man.” All of this is happening at Memorial City Hall Center throughout the months of June and July. The library encourages the community to sign up for their newsletter that gives out weekly information on events.
There is no limit to how many books are read throughout the summer. Instead, the participants are tracked by minutes and goals met. They use a colorable chart and, after reading for 30 minutes, they can color in a bubble and with enough colored bubbles they will have reached goals, earning them some brag tags and a chance to win a free book. The program runs from June 7 to July 29, ending with an “End of the Summer” party.
All programs are free of charge. For more information about the summer reading program, call the Marshall Public Library at (903) 935-4465.