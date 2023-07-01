The annual judged art competition and membership drive for the Marshall Regional Arts Council took place this Thursday, honoring local artists and welcoming new members to the organization.
The event is held annually by the nonprofit, and is a joint art show and fundraiser for MRAC. Along with the show, community members were able to sign up for their annual membership to the organization, as well as participate in a silent auction benefiting the group.
Tons of local artists participated in the annual event, and each one designed a unique piece of art which was donated to MRAC, and made a part of the group’s silent auction event.
“This event is our main fundraiser each year,” said Director Fran Hurley, “Along with one of our largest art events we host for the community.”
Along with the fundraiser, 12 community members were honored with awards during the judged art competition. The show was broken into four categories this year, including One Medium, Mixed Medium, Photography and 3D art work. Winners were selected in first through third place in each category.
Winners for this year’s competition included:
One Medium
1st place Johnnie Terry
2nd place Penny Dostal
3rd place Patty Lovelace
Mixed Medium
1st place Terri DeNatale
2nd place Dennis O’Bryant
3rd place Mary Jean Davis
Photography
1st place Judy Norrel
2nd place Leana Westergaard
3rd place Kat Evans
3-D
- 1st place Jim Sanders
- 2nd place Diane Jones
- 3rd place Bethany Venable
Judges who selected this year’s winners include Eileen Steerman and Linda Laurey of Texarkana and Ron Bigony of Longview. Community members can learn more about upcoming events planned by the Marshall Regional Arts Council, as well as how to get involved by visiting the group’s Facebook page.