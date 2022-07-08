More than 60 community members and artists alike joined members of the Marshall Regional Arts Council at the Marshall Place Gallery on Thursday for the organization’s annual Judged Art Competition and membership drive.
Around 40 artists participated in the show this year, with participants able to submit multiple pieces of art per person. Categories for this years show included one medium, mixed medium, 3D and photography, with a first, second and third place winner selected in each category.
Winners for this year’s competition included:
- One Medium: First place Jenny Lanklord, second place Card Pace and in third place Christian Chandler.
- Mixed Medium: First place Curtis Graff, Second Place Amanda Clements and third place Terri deNatalie.
- Photography: First place Amanda Clements, second place Rebecca Naramore and third place Penny Dostal.
- 3D: First place Peggy Coston, second place Amanda Clements and third place Diane Jones.
Additionally, the winner of the people’s choice award this year was actually a tie this year between Patty Lovelace and Joey Wagner, who will split the prize.
During the event, the MRAC also held a silent auction with art work available from each artist who participated in the show this year to bid on. All proceeds from the silent auction and the membership drive go to benefit the arts council.
“We have so many programs we put on every year, in the schools and for the community. All of this goes to benefit that, and helping it continue to grow,” said Director Fran Hurley.
One such event is the Third Saturday Weekend, created new this year by the organization, which works to bring performing artists of all kinds to downtown Marshall on the third Saturday of every summer month.
The next Third Saturday weekend is planned for later this month, kicking off Friday, July 15 at Telegraph Park in downtown Marshall, and running through Sunday, July 17. For more information on the upcoming event or other events planned by the Marshall Regional Arts Council go to the group’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/MarshallRegionalArtsCouncil.