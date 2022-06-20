Effie Brewster Lovely of Marshall was recently honored with a birthday party in her honor on Saturday, June 4. The event was planned and hosted by two of her children (Patricia Lovely Ealy and Learsey Lovely Hill) and many great-grandchildren. A niece, Shirley Golightly of Los Angeles, California, served admirably as the Mistress of Ceremony for the event.
Effie is the mother of four. She has six grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandaughter. The affair was held at Franz Events of Marshall. Her escort was nephew Willie Witt of Brea, California.
Being the “Mother” of and the “oldest” member of The Canaan Missionary Baptist Church and a devoted and loyal member all of her life, the members of the church, the Canaan Community, family, and friends joined together to celebrate Brewster Lovely’s life and legacy.
The gathering also recognized niece Thelma Moore Taylor’s recent birthday, who Effie characterized as “like a sister to me.” Also recognized were nieces Myria Jackson, Gloria Patterson, Brenda Lovely Russell, Nancy Lucille King, Shirley Golightly, and Velma Lovely Lilly, who Effie says are “like daughters to me.”
Family and friends assembled were from California, Colorado, Louisiana and several Texas cities, including Dallas, Fort Worth and Texarkana. Joi’va Jefferson and Najaeyah Roberts of Denver, Colorado, two of Effie’s great-grandchildren, welcomed the guests. Canaan’s Pastor, the Rev. Ronald Savannah, offered prayer and scripture.
Then the crowd was treated to a stirring rendition of a poem by Dale Wimbrow, “The Girl in the Glass” by Effie’s great-niece Angela Golightly of Los Angeles, California. Tributes from nephews George Moore and Earnol Brewster alluded to and expounded on the Godly life of devotion to family, church and community that has been Effie’s undying standard all of her life and definitively will be her legacy.
Brother Freddy Daniels of Edwards Chapel Baptist Church provided musical entertainment with a gracious and heartwarming delivery of one of Effie’s favorite spirituals, “I Won’t Complain,” by the Rev. Paul Jones.
A tribute to “My Grandmother” was presented by LaToya Johnson of Denver, Colorado. The Rev. Thomas Moore, one of Canaan’s former pastors, reflected on Effie’s life and blessed the delicious food that Catfish King of Marshall catered.
The caterers served the party all-you-can-eat catfish fillets, fried chicken, baked chicken, green salad and other trimmings.
Tables were set up with all of Effie’s favorite desserts, candies and treats for everyone. Mr. Reginald King of Longview gave closing remarks.