The Rotary Club of Marshall presented three checks to local organizations on Tuesday as part of the club’s grant program, benefitting both Texas State Technical College of Marshall and two programs through Mission Marshall.
Rotary Club of Marshall President Hannah Luce and Past District Governor/Foundation Chair Ted Huffhines presented the three Rotary grant checks around Marshall to impact the local community.
The Rotary Club of Marshall presented the first check of $7,396 to the TSTC Foundation. This donation will allow the foundation to provide scholarships to Texas State Technical College in Marshall students in financial need so they may focus on their education and complete their career training.
The second check in the amount of $7,396 was presented to Mission Marshall to be designated for the Read to Ride program, in which Mission Marshall and Marshall ISD have partnered to provide a brand-new bicycle to every third-grade elementary student who improves his or her grade-level reading by at least one level during the school year.
As a result, reading levels continue to rise in the school district. A donation of $65 funds a bicycle and helmet for a deserving young reader in the community.
One of the target areas for both Mission Marshall and Rotary International is childhood literacy. Third-grade reading levels are an indicator of future academic success, which informed Mission Marshall’s decision to offer the Read to Ride program to those students.
Each elementary school campus in the district will set appropriate reading-level goals for their students, and students will be monitored throughout the year (2021-2022) in terms of their reading progress toward those goals. Once they reach the goal, the student will become eligible to receive their bike. Mission Marshall will provide the brand-new bicycle, which will be completely assembled, as well as a safety helmet for every third-grade student who meets their reading goal.
The Rotary Club of Marshall presented the third check in the amount of $5,276 to the Mission Marshall food pantry. The district grant funds will be matched by the Rotary Club of Marshall and donated to the Mission Marshall Food Pantry of Marshall for the purchase of food from East Texas Food Bank.
The food will be used for distribution to the high number of people who are food-insecure in Marshall and in Harrison and Marion County. A large number of food-insecure people in Marshall and in Harrison and Marion Counties will receive food that will help meet the need, fight hunger and promote health.
“Giving back to my community through Rotary is very important to me. When you have people working together for a single cause to better our community, it helps us to connect with people and ideas that can impact our perspective for life,” President Hannah Luce said.
A fourth grant check in the amount of $6,125 will be utilized in a joint partnership between the Rotary Club of Marshall and host Club Tijana Agua Caliente to install 40 computers and one laser printer at a Junior High School in Tijuana, Mexico. This project will enhance computer literacy among junior high students in the city of Tijuana, Mexico, who might not otherwise have the opportunity because of financial limitations.
“The Rotary Club of Marshall continues to provide resources to help different aspects of our community and others around the world. The generosity of our members and The Rotary Foundation make this possible. It is a blessing to be able to help others,” said Past District Governor and Foundation Chair Ted Huffhines.