The Rotary Club of Marshall met at The Marshall Grand on Jan. 12. It was an incredible start to our 2023 year with multiple speakers and a new member, Mr. Joe Buck Crisp.
Marshall Rotary Club gets new member, hears from multiple speakers
- Special to the News Messenger
