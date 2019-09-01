This week’s meeting of the Marshall Rotarians started off with a standing ovation for David Collins for his outstanding work on our Centennial Celebration banquet.
Our honored guest was Dale Shelmire of the Small Business Development Center. Shelmire, a NASA alum and small-business entrepreneur, is now a UT Tyler-Longview SBDC executive. He discussed issues important to small businesses and developers in our area.
If you’re interested in volunteering at TacoFest, we still have some slots available. Please let club president Barbara Judkins know. And as always, if you volunteer or donate blood, tell Ted Huffhines so he can count your Touchpoints.