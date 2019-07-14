Special to the News Messenger
This week, Rotarians rang in the new club year with Barbara Judkins serving as president for the first time. The special guest was Rotary District Governor Jim Finstrom. The club discussed its optimism about the upcoming year.
Judkins has a bold plan to move the Marshall Rotary Club forward in the coming year, and she’s appointed some of the most active Rotarians to lead the club forward.
Past President Louraiseal McDonald has agreed to lead the membership committee, which is committed to diversifying Rotary. Club Treasurer Daren Horton has agreed to chair the Rotary Citation committee, which is dedicated to achieving recognition as an outstanding local club.
Judkins also has bold plans for World Polio Day, the Rotary Foundation, membership growth, marketing and community involvement. Those who haven’t been to Rotary in a while, now’s a good time to share in Judkins’ forward-thinking vision.