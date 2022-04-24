Rotary District 5830 Past District Governor Ted Huffhines, President Hannah Luce and the Rotary Club of Marshall welcomed Rotarian Kathryn Montgomery of the Texarkana Rotary Club on Thursday, April 21. Montgomery shared a powerful message from the the Annie T. Doe Foundation Academy in Grand Bassa County, Buchannan, Liberia.
Since opening in 2014 with 75 students, the academy has grown to 432 students in grades K-9 in 2022. Many Rotarians and caring citizens sponsor the education of one student for just $300 per year. Sponsored students receive a Christian-based academic curriculum, computer access, tuition, fees, supplies, uniforms, backpack, books and vital daily school lunch nutrition. In addition to the academy, the foundation also has programs to empower the economic opportunities of Liberian women and provide basic health needs to the citizens in Grand Bassa County.
Contact info@atdoemr.org for for information on sponsorship opportunities.