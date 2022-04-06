The Rotary Club of Marshall welcomed Judge John Oswalt and Renea Oswalt of the Marshall Elks Lodge No. 683 as guest speakers on March 31. With almost 1 million members nationwide, the Elks Lodge participates in programs devoted to youth, children with special needs, first responders and veterans. Since its charter in 1901, the local Elks Lodge has given approximately $2.7 million dollars in donations, grants, and volunteer hours.
In their presentation to The Rotary Club of Marshall, Judge John Oswalt shares his passion for the Marshall Elks Lodge, the members, and the excellent work they do in our community. This year, the Elks will host a Back to School Bash, scholarship program, drug awareness education, Coats for Kids, hoop shoot, monthly breakfasts for veterans and first responders, a veteran’s parade, food drives, and a Flag Day celebration.
Along with their projects, Elks host many fun activities to raise funds for the Texas Elks Camp for children with special needs and foster children in Texas.