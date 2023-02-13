The Rotary Club of Marshall was honored to welcome LaJuan Hollis Gordon, executive director of Northeast Texas Habitat for Humanity, as our speaker on Feb. 9. Ms. Gordon was a guest of Rotarian Alexander Gould of the Marshall News Messenger. Mr. Gould serves as a board member of Northeast Texas Habitat for Humanity, among his other passions in our community.
Habitat offers many vital services in Harrison, Gregg and Upshur Counties by “building strength, stability, and self-reliance through affordable housing.” Ms. Gordon shared a mid-year update for the activities of Harrison, Gregg and Upshur Counties. This report showed that 49 percent of their efforts had been utilized in Harrison County through home builds and critical repairs. Habitat also offers the Northeast Texas Habitat ReStore, where clients and community members can purchase new or donated home goods. Profits from the store fund Habit projects. Visit https://netxhabitat.org/about/programs/ for more information on current Habitat programs.
Rotarian and Harrison County Judge Chad Sims hosted 10 Hallsville High School students to attend the Rotary meeting and tour Texas State Technical College Marshall. As one of Rotary’s causes is growing local economies, we applaud Judge Sims for actively encouraging workforce development at the high school level in Harrison County.