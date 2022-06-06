President Hannah Luce and the Rotary Club of Marshall welcomed Dr. Michelle Ray of CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic Internal Medicine Marshall on June 2. Dr. Ray is a Marshall native, an East Texas Baptist University graduate and earned her medical degree at the University of Texas Long School of Medicine in San Antonio.
Dr. Ray spoke to Rotarians about the warning signs of a stroke. Act F.A.S.T. and do the following test:
F-Face: Ask the person to smile. Does one side of the face droop?
A-Arms: Ask the person to raise both arms. Does one arm drift downward?
S-Speech: Ask the person to repeat a simple phrase. Is the speech slurred or strange?
T-Time: If you see any of these signs, call 9-1-1 right away. Time can make all the difference in the therapy of yourself or those you love.