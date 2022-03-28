The Rotary Club of Marshall met on Thursday, March 24 at The Marshall Grand. The special program included a presentation by the Marshall High School Interact Club Officers and their sponsor, Mrs. Ruth Jones; the Annual Four-Way Speech Contest with participants from the AVID Program of Marshall High School; and the presentation of Harrison County Sheriff Brandon BJ Fletcher for membership in Rotary International.
Marshall High School AVID students Beatriz Bedolla, Adriana Martinez-Landaverde and Tia Barnes joined Rotary Club of Marshall President Hannah Luce at the Four-Way Speech Contest. This annual event celebrates the Four-Way Test of the things we think, say or do, which is a test used by Rotarians worldwide as a moral code for personal and business relationships.
Rotary Club of Marshall President Hannah Luce also welcomed 2021-2022 officers of the Marshall High School Interact Club and Mrs. Ruth Jones, sponsor. Officers include Parliamentarian Lindsey Hernandez, President Kimberly Gaspar, Vice-President Martha Gaspar, Parliamentarian Angela Sanchez and Secretary Karlie Watson.