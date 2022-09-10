Rotary President Hannah Luce welcomed our speaker, Rotarian Tiffany Damskov from The South Tyler Rotary Club, on Sept. 8. Damskov is the Executive Director for Meals On Wheels. Marshall has an operation, but Meals On Wheels East Texas will partner with them to increase meals to close to 1,000 senior citizens in Marshall and Hallsville. They are currently seeking a vehicle to transport meals from Longview to Marshall.
Congratulations to Rotarian Keith Downs of Downs Funeral Home on the presentation of his Paul Harris Fellow by President Hannah Luce on Sept. 8.