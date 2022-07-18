The Rotary Club of Marshall met in the beautiful Marshall Grand on Thursday, July 14 and began the second term of President Hannah Luce. To start a new Rotary year, the club would like to introduce the world’s newest Rotarian, Steven O’Bryan of East Texas Truck Alignment LLC. After being a valued customer of their Flag Program, Steven expressed interest in Rotary to his sponsor, Glenn Bickerdike of VeraBank. Join The Rotary Club of Marshall as it extends a warm welcome to Rotarian Steven O’Bryan!
Marshall Rotary Club welcomes new member
