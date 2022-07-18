Marshall Rotary Club welcomes new member
Buy Now

The Rotary Club of Marshall met in the beautiful Marshall Grand on Thursday, July 14 and began the second term of President Hannah Luce. To start a new Rotary year, the club would like to introduce the world’s newest Rotarian, Steven O’Bryan of East Texas Truck Alignment LLC. After being a valued customer of their Flag Program, Steven expressed interest in Rotary to his sponsor, Glenn Bickerdike of VeraBank. Join The Rotary Club of Marshall as it extends a warm welcome to Rotarian Steven O’Bryan!

 Special to the News Messenger

The Rotary Club of Marshall met in the beautiful Marshall Grand on Thursday, July 14 and began the second term of President Hannah Luce. To start a new Rotary year, the club would like to introduce the world’s newest Rotarian, Steven O’Bryan of East Texas Truck Alignment LLC. After being a valued customer of their Flag Program, Steven expressed interest in Rotary to his sponsor, Glenn Bickerdike of VeraBank. Join The Rotary Club of Marshall as it extends a warm welcome to Rotarian Steven O’Bryan!

Recommended For You


Tags